After a three-year absence, a scholarship program for high school seniors once again will be held for Morgan County residents.
Distinguished Young Women of Morgan County will partner with Lawrence County and Limestone County to hold a combined Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama program on Sept. 21 at Lawrence County High School.
The top-scoring participant from each county will go to the state program. Judges will evaluate the contestants on interview, scholastics, talent, fitness and self-expression.
Informational sessions for the program will take place Sunday at the Center for Lifelong Learning in downtown Athens, 2-4 p.m., on Aug. 18 at Moulton Elementary School, 2-4 p.m., and on Aug. 18 at the Princess Theatre, 4-5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.