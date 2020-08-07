Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama, which includes Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties, will hold a virtual informational meeting on Aug. 16 at 2 p.m.
The program, which will take place Sept. 26, is open to high school seniors. Participants will compete in the categories of talent, fitness, scholastics, interview and self-expression. At stake are college scholarships and the opportunity to compete at the state level. The top-scoring participant from each county will go on to the state program, typically held in January in Montgomery.
For more information, visit facebook.com/DYWNCA
