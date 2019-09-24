Three high school seniors will represent Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties at the state Distinguished Young Women program in January.
During the Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama program on Saturday at Lawrence County High School, judges selected Zoe Smith of Priceville High as Morgan County’s DYW, Brina Hardin of James Clemens High as Limestone County’s DYW and Kinley Sutton of Hatton High as Lawrence County’s DYW.
Other participants included Olivia Duran of Priceville, Emma Locker of Austin High, Reece Richards of Decatur High, Kate Gunn of Westminster Christian Academy, Marci Hall of Athens High, Clair Allen of Athens Renaissance and Kylin Edwards of East Lawrence.
Judges evaluated the contestants on interview, scholastics, fitness, self-expression and talent. For talent, Smith performed a tap routine to “Rise Up,” Hardin played “Liz on Top of the World” on the piano and Sutton did a vocal performance of “This Girl.”
