With warmer temperatures becoming more common in our forecast, it is tempting to get a head start with your spring planting.
But don’t be fooled by the warm spell — the last average frost date for our area is April 4. Frost can and does wreak havoc on early-blooming plants including those fruit trees, so extra care must be taken now to ensure beautiful plants later this year.
The fruit trees in my yard are really coming to life with all the rain and recent spring-like temperatures we’ve had here in the Tennessee Valley. However, I know all chances of those trees bearing fruit this year will be lost with a freeze or frost that will kill those tender blooms if given the chance. It is the same story for most of those plants coming to life after winter — a freeze or frost once they start growing or blooming can stunt their growth.
So what can you do? I bought some inexpensive sheets that I keep on hand to wrap around those blooming or budding plants and trees when the temperature approaches 32 degrees. But it is not simply a matter of leaving those sheets wrapped or draped over the susceptible plants. You must put them on each evening before the temperatures drop and take them off each morning once the temperature rises above the freezing point. If you leave the plants covered, they can suffocate and drop the very blooms you are trying to save. It takes a bit of extra work and a constant eye on the forecast, but that home-grown fruit is hard to beat!
For plants just poking their sprouts up through the ground, you can go ahead and add another layer of mulch to help protect them from the last gasps of winter’s cold. Don’t make the layer too thick, or you again run the risk of suffocating those plants.
But while you are waiting for the last frost date to pass, there are many ways you can prepare for a successful growing season this spring!
Now is the time to prune those summer-blooming shrubs, including butterfly bush (Buddleja davidii), hydrangeas (Hydrangea anomala, Hydrangea macrophylla, Hydrangea paniculata, Hydrangea quercifolia, etc.) and most modern rose varieties (Rosa) that rebloom throughout their growing season.
But hold off trimming those spring-blooming shrubs and trees — think peaches (Prunus persica) and forsythia (Forsythia suspensa) until after they finish blooming this year.
Do prune back dead or decaying branches for any of your plants, and remove them from the area (burn or put out for your local yard waste pickup). This will help prevent any plant diseases that may have caused the branches to die back from spreading to the rest of the plant or its neighbors.
Try and get ahead of weeding those beds — I know in my yard, the crazy amount of rain we’ve had this year has really encouraged all those weeds to get a head start on the growing season. If you don’t get a handle on those weeds now, it will just become more and more difficult to deal with as we go into the growing season. Hand-pull or rake up those early risers and get rid of them — you’re trying to beat their seed production, which will only get worse as the temperatures continue to rise.
What about those early-blooming bulbs, including daffodils (Narcissus) and crocus (Crocus)? These harbingers of spring spread naturally, and there is no need to dig them up unless you want to move them or share them with a friend or neighbor. Do refrain from digging them up, however, until after they have finished blooming and after their foliage has died back. This permits them to fulfill their annual spring life cycle and will help ensure a healthy bulb next spring and in years to come.
Once the frost date has passed, feel free to plant away — but do keep an eye and ear out for any possible late freezes or frosts that may come our way!
