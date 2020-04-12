I have missed Easter services twice in my life. The first time, I stayed home with a 2-year-old and an infant because they both had chicken pox. It wasn’t pleasant. Today is the second time. It’s not pleasant either.
There’s no new dress, hat, shoes nor purse, but, fortunately, there will be ham. It’s just not Easter without a ham; or so I’ve been told. The bunny baskets were filled weeks ago and will be distributed to sons who probably couldn't care less … unless they didn’t get one. But still, something isn’t quite right. Maybe it’s my priorities. New clothes, bunny baskets and even a good ham aren’t what this day is all about.
My family will be together at home, and in Matthew 18:20 the Bible tells us, "For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them." That’s what Easter is all about — a risen savior who is right here with us through thick, thin and pandemic.
Easter will be different for everyone this year. Steve Garner said that the Trotman family has celebrated Easter together for 70 years. They have the Sunday family photos followed by Easter lunch and then the annual egg hunt. This year he will miss seeing all the extended family members. He will also miss his daughter, Lauryn, who teaches in south Alabama.
Bill Harwell will still be able to attend church; however, it will be a bit different this year. Parkview Baptist will hold Easter services at 9 a.m. and again at 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot with their new pastor, Jimmy Meek, bringing the message over loudspeakers.
Marilyn Hagen enjoys the fellowship with the Hagen, Holland and Hames families each Easter. Following church services, each at their own respective churches, they all take a dish or two to Harriet and Ted Holland’s home to add to what is already a feast. After lunch, the children can hardly wait for the egg hunt. Following in her father-in-law’s footsteps, Harriet makes sure that there is money in the eggs, which adds to the excitement. This year there will be no house full of extended family, no egg hunt and no remarking on how the children have grown in just a year’s time.
Donna Underwood will not be participating in a big family dinner as is her custom. This is the first Easter since her father passed away, and it will be made even more difficult because of the shelter-in-place order. The big event comes when everyone breaks out their camera for picture time. This year they have added a baby, but there will be no group picture to commemorate the occasion of the first Easter.
Beth Hardin and her husband, Lynn, will livestream their church service. This, in itself, will be different. They have always looked forward to Easter lunch with the family, but it has been canceled.
Pam Thurman loves the tradition of getting dressed up in Easter finery, going to church to worship as a family, coming home to a big lunch followed by an egg hunt. This year will be entirely different and hard to digest.
Mary Ann Powell Mays will have a virtual Easter dinner this year. Following their church service online, she and her husband, John, will load up the ham and veggies and deliver plates to her sister and brother-in-law. They will pick up homemade rolls and dessert from them and then carry ham, veggies, rolls and dessert to her dad, her youngest son and her oldest son. Once they return home, everyone will sit down in their respective dining rooms, turn on their computers and have a virtual Easter dinner together.
Kim Hill recognizes the differences, but chooses to focus on the positives. She said that those things which are important remain the same: an empty tomb, victory over death, fulfilled promises, answered prayers, triumph over death, hope for tomorrow and a risen savior.
---
Acts of service
This week, groups around the area participated in acts of service. Delta Omega sorority provided lunch for the Decatur Morgan Hospital Plant Operations Department. This department does the important work behind the scenes to allow healthcare providers to do their all-important work.
JUG Club made and distributed 350 cards of love and encouragement to the Decatur Morgan Hospital staff.
In addition to those mentioned last week, Connie Teague at Joe’s Mobile Deli and The Brick also provided meals for pickup at Ben Davis during spring break. John Joseph and Walmart also provided Easter goodies with meals for Decatur students.
Hartselle First Baptist provided meals for those in Hartselle City Schools during their spring break, allowing a respite for those who serve students during this time.
Melinda Jones, owner of one of my favorite hideouts, Second Read Books, enjoyed her time in the spotlight this week. On Tuesday, she was featured on "Good Morning America" during a segment on small businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.