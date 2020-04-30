During the past month, several thousand people on social media watched as Ed Nichols sorted clothes, checked the oil on his car and used jumper cables.
The interim principal of Decatur High School calls the 3- to 7-minute YouTube videos "Ed Talk." The name, suggested jokingly by his wife, Miranda Nichols, plays off the popular TED Talks series.
"It's probably not as deep as a TED Talk and probably not as philosophical as a TED Talk, but it is very practical," Nichols said.
A need to connect with the students and faculty, who are adapting to online learning amid the shuttering of schools due to concerns over the coronavirus, spurred Nichols to create the videos, which focus on teaching life lessons.
"All our kids and teachers are out there doing a great job of focusing on and staying with their academics," Nichols said. "They are working so hard, I thought as the principal I ought to be doing something too."
Previous work helping to develop the Alabama Department of Education's strategic plan led Nichols to create the life skills videos.
"For the strategic plan, we sent out a questionnaire for parents, students and business leaders. On a lot of the questionnaires, people suggested that part of the education process ought to be teaching kids to do things that will help them in life," Nichols said.
In the first five videos, which garnered over 3,000 views, Nichols covered how to wash clothes, how to dry clothes, how to stay safe during the coronavirus by separating and sanitizing, how to check the fluids in a car and how to jump-start a dead battery.
"These are real life things that will be beneficial to kids. They aren't lighthearted by any means, I'm very serious about the information. But also, I hope it's something they'll maybe look forward to," Nichols said.
He researches each topic before creating the videos.
"I'll actually admit when I researched how to jump-off a car, I realized I had probably been jumping-off my car the wrong way. Nobody had ever taught me the right way before," Nichols said.
After the first videos, current students sent "Thank You" emails and notes to Nichols while parents and former graduates contacted him with suggestions.
The list of around 50 topics includes how to tie a tie, how to perform basic first aid, tipping etiquette at a restaurant, how to iron clothes, how to write a Thank You note and how to sew on a button.
"I've been working on how to sew on a button. It's very challenging and my fingers are really sore. I don't know if sewing on a button is going to make it as an Ed Talk," Nichols said.
While the Decatur High students may not learn how to sew on a button from Nichols, he will teach them how to make country milk gravy.
"This one I want to do just for the heck of it. Now, making country milk gravy is not a necessity in life, but it is something my mother taught me, and who doesn't want to know how to make country milk gravy," Nichols said.
Nichols, appointed Decatur High interim principal in January by Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas, plans on continuing the videos through the end of the school year. Through the videos, Nichols hopes to teach students life skills and remain connected with the teenagers.
"Although I started in January, it didn't take long to get reconnected with the kids. I really miss them. I enjoyed walking the halls and I was looking forward to the soccer, baseball and softball games," Nichols said. "The videos are a way to let them know I'm thinking about them. This is a really challenging time for them. It's especially sad for the seniors, their parents and the faculty. I feel that and want to support them however possible."
To watch the videos, visit the Decatur High School Raider Press Facebook page.
