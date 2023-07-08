Every day, after working as a magistrate with the city of Decatur, Sylvia Miller arrives home, grabs a skein of yarn and begins hand-knitting blankets.
“That’s my down time. That’s how I relax. And that’s what I do to try to help others,” Miller said.
As her fingers create the loops and chains of yarn, Miller thinks about and prays for the people — all of them unknown to her — who will receive the blankets.
“I think about all the mamas and daddies in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit). I think about how the rooms are so cold and how so many of these parents are on a roller coaster ride because they just don’t know what to expect,” Miller said. “These blankets are one small way to show the parents that someone cares about them and has been praying for them and their babies.”
For Miller, founder of Elijah’s Blanket, the project is personal.
On Dec. 2, 2021, Elijah Steffen, one of Miller’s seven grandchildren, was born at 24 weeks gestation to Miller’s daughter Kelsey and her husband John, of Eva. Elijah weighed 13 ounces and suffered from chronic lung disease and pulmonary hypertension.
“I have had four children, including twins, and had never experienced a NICU before. Now I’m having to experience a NICU. Going in there and seeing those parents with those babies and knowing what Kelsey is going through, taking one step forward to take three steps back, really got to me,” Miller said. “The Lord laid it on my heart to do something for these mamas and daddies.”
On Thursday, the one-year anniversary of Elijah’s Blanket, Miller plans on delivering 10 blankets to Madison Hospital, where Elijah was born, and 10 blankets to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children, where Elijah stayed for four months before being transferred to Birmingham. Eventually, Miller also hopes to get approval to deliver blankets to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, where Elijah is receiving treatment for his lungs.
“Kelsey and John have had such a village around them. Everywhere I go, people ask about Elijah. They call him by name. I can only imagine what it must be like for the parents in the NICU who don’t have a village around them,” Miller said. “I hope when they receive the handmade blankets that they feel special. These blankets and these families have been prayed over.”
Each blanket will come with a handwritten note from the person who knitted the blanket and a QR code that tells the gospel story.
As Elijah’s Blanket grows, Miller, with help from other knitters, plans on donating 20 blankets a month to hospitals.
Every other Tuesday, Miller leads a hand-knitting class at Decatur Baptist for the purpose of creating more blankets to donate.
“I have a core group of five women that give me a blanket every other meeting. They are committed. One lady’s son was in the NICU. Another lady’s niece was in the NICU. And another lady, she is a triplet, and she was in the NICU when she was born,” Miller said. “It’s amazing how God has brought us all together for this one purpose.”
The next class will take place July 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Decatur Baptist Church, 2527 Danville Road S.W. Miller said anyone is welcome to participate. Participants must bring their own yarn. For the blankets, Miller uses Yarn Bee’s Eternal Bliss. Completing a blanket takes four skeins.
“If you are doing a blanket, you can design it any way you want, but I do have strict criteria. If it doesn’t pass my inspection, I may take it apart and redo it. I want to give these parents the best. That’s what they deserve. If this is your first time knitting, we may not be able to use the blanket, but keep trying and you will get better,” Miller said.
Any design and any color is acceptable, except black.
“There can’t be any black in it at all. I won’t give a parent with a child in the NICU a blanket with black in it,” Miller said.
Individuals who would like to donate monetarily to Elijah’s Blanket can send a check with Elijah’s Blanket on the memo line to the Community Foundation of Greater Decatur, P.O. Box 72, Decatur, AL, 35602.
As for Elijah, who turned 19 months on July 2, he continues to improve and get stronger, Miller said.
“The first year was really hard. Kelsey would call me just crying, but we got through it with help from the Lord. Elijah has a trach, which will allow him to be mobile and help his lungs grow stronger. It is the next step in getting him home,” said Miller, who visits Elijah when possible and talks with him on FaceTime. “Kelsey says that when he hears my voice, he smiles and grabs for the phone. He is a bundle of joy. He is my inspiration.”
For more information, visit Elijah’s Blanket on Facebook or elijahsblanket on Instagram.
