Today
Calhoun Show Band
Groove to rock, country, soul, and rhythm and blues tunes performed by the Calhoun Community College Show Band tonight at 7. The concert, under the direction of Matt Leder, will feature guest artist Dave Camwell of Troy University and will pay tribute to the late Wayne Shorter. The concert will be held at the Alabama Center for the Arts’ Recital Hall, 133 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Admission is free.
Today
Kendell Marvel
Grammy-winning songwriter Kendell Marvel will perform at the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur tonight. Marvel has written songs for Gary Allen, Jake Owen, George Strait and Jamey Johnson. He also co-wrote more than 60 songs with Chris Stapleton, including the Grammy-winning track “Either Way.” Tickets to the 7 p.m. concert start at $20. Princesstheatre.org.
Friday
Puppy Pals Comedic Stunt Dog Show
Adopted and rescued dogs will perform spectacular stunts, comedic tricks and feats during the Puppy Pals show at the Princess Theatre on Friday. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. princesstheatre.org.
Friday-Sunday
'Joey Harte Says Goodbye'
Evil Cheez Productions will stage “Joey Harte Says Goodbye” at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center in downtown Decatur this weekend. Shows will be Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $15. The cast features Joy Whitt as Trina, Tanja Lewis Miller as Ginnie, Anna Clay Adams as Mary Jane, Michelle Huguley as Mardi, LeeAnn Treece as Felicia, Gena Rawdon as Tiffany and Jonathan Bain and Jeremy Jerome Woods as Tad.
Saturday-Sunday
Plant Sale
Get into the spring of things by stocking up on plants at the Morgan County Master Gardeners’ plant sale on Saturday and Sunday at Point Mallard Park. The sale will feature more than 4,000 plants, including hanging baskets, annuals, perennials, shrubs, vegetable plants, herbs, succulents and more. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. Cash and checks accepted.
Saturday
Athens State Community Band Concert
Athens State Community Band, made of volunteer musicians from across north Alabama, will present a free spring concert on Saturday. The music will begin at 6 p.m. at McCandless Hall. Registration is required due to limited seating. Register on Eventbrite.com.
Saturday
Rock the Block
A free, family-friendly musical event will come to downtown Decatur on Saturday. Rock the Block, organized by area high school students, as part of the educational Reach and Teach program, will take place at the Alabama Center for the Arts on Second Avenue Northeast beginning at 6 p.m. The event will include live music and food trucks. Performances include a dance-off at 6 p.m., acoustic music by Will Paustian at 6:30 p.m., hip-hop artist Dante’ Pride at 7:30 p.m. and rock group The Velcro Pygmies at 8 p.m. General admission is free. VIP tickets cost $30 and include food, a meet-and-greet session and swag bag.
Saturday-Sunday
Open Cup
Soccer teams will converge at the Jack Allen Soccer Complex in Southwest Decatur this weekend for the Open Cup. The tournament will feature 80 youth soccer teams from eight states. While admission is free, parking passes for the weekend cost $10 per vehicle.
Sunday
Calhoun Chorale Spring Concert
Expect to hear hits from classical to modern composers during the Calhoun Chorale Spring Concert on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Alabama Center for the Arts. The concert will feature selections from Brahms’ “German Requiem” and works by Bach, Haydn, Poston, Daley, Monteverdi, Hindemith, Freddie Mercury, Glenn Jones and Walter Hawkins. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
Monday
Taste of the Valley
Enjoy samples from more than 20 eateries during the Volunteer Center of Morgan County’s Taste of the Valley on Monday, 6-8 p.m., at Ingalls Harbor. Among the participants are Alfonso’s, Ard’s Seafood Market, Bank Street Grill, Brix & Embers, Burningtree Country Club, Canton House, Chicken Salad Chick, DecTown, Downtown Dawgs, Happi Pappi, Josie’s, Lawler’s Barbecue, Mellow Mushroom, Moe’s Original Grill, O’Charley's, Rock & Roll Sushi, Simp McGhee's, Tennessee Valley Pecan, Texas Roadhouse, The Brick Deli and The RailYard. Tickets cost $25 for an individual or $40 for a couple in advance. Tickets are available at the Volunteer Center, 811 Second Ave. S.E., or online at vcomc.org. Tickets at the door cost $30.
Monday
Decatur Parks Concert
Outdoor musical performances will return to Decatur’s Founders Park on Monday with the start of the Decatur Park Concerts Series. The series will kick off with the Natchez Trace Band. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. Make sure to bring chairs or blankets. Food trucks will be on site. Other upcoming performances will feature the Tosha Hill Band on April 24, Unique Live Band on May 1, The Beasley Brothers on May 8, Remnants on May 15 and Reginald Jackson & Friends on May 22.
— Catherine Godbey
