Thursday-Sunday
Rocket City Trash Pandas
The Trash Pandas will face the Tennessee Smokies in games Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The first 1,500 fans Thursday will receive a “Star Wars” inspired “Panda Wars” commemorative cup. The games on Friday and Saturday nights will conclude with fireworks. The games will start at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:35 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $8.
Friday
Daikin Festival
Wear a happi coat, dance the Tanko Bushi and feast on yakisoba at the Daikin Festival on Friday at Point Mallard Park. The festival will feature traditional Japanese music, dance, clothes, performances by the Daikin Taiko drummers and food, ranging from yakisoba to jambalaya to barbecue sandwiches. Everything is free. 6:30-9 p.m.
Friday
Relay for Life of Morgan County
American Idol contestant Brandon Elder will perform during the “Cirque Du Relay” circus-themed Relay for Life of Morgan County on Friday. The event, which raises money for the American Cancer Society, also will include food trucks, games for children and more. Dress casual or in circus attire and head to downtown Decatur to celebrate cancer survivors and remember those who died from the disease. The event will last from 6 to 10 p.m.
Friday
Nikki Lane
The singer-songwriter Nikki Lane will bring her mix of honky-tonk, vintage country and indie rock to the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur on Friday. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25-35.
Friday
Artist Reception
An artist reception for the Embracing Art exhibit will take place at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E., on Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. The exhibit, which opened Saturday and runs until June 3, features paintings, sculptures and more from 66 professional and amateur artists. Admission to the reception is free for members of the Carnegie and $5 for guests.
Friday-Saturday
Strawberry Festival
Farm fresh strawberries, a cornhole tournament, inflatables, a petting zoo and classic car show will entertain visitors at the Strawberry Festival in Moulton on Friday and Saturday. The celebration at the Lions Club Fairgrounds, 455 School St., also will showcase music performed by local and regional amateur and professional artists. Featured musicians include Southern Outline, Hands of Grace, Tremayne and Josie Rae Jones. Bands from East Lawrence High, Hatton High, Moulton Middle, Speake and Lawrence County High and the Hazelwood Lyrical Team also will perform. Other activities are a Wellness Run and 2-mile and 1-mile runs, a car, truck and motorcycle show, beauty pageant, tractor show, bungee jumps, veterans’ program and more. For a complete schedule, visit the Strawberry Festival Moulton Facebook page. Admission is $1. Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday.
Saturday
National Comic Book Day
In celebration of National Comic Book Day, Decatur’s Brown Books & More, Village Libraries and Jerraud Powers Foundation will hold a special event on Saturday. Activities include comic strips and comics from 10 a.m. to noon and a movie screening from noon to 2 p.m. Admission to the event at 2119 Westmead Drive S.W. is free. Get the free tickets today at brownbooksandmore.com.
Saturday
Comedian Andy Gross
Comedian, ventriloquist and magician Andy Gross will play the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur on Saturday. The event will start at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20-35.
Sunday
Samantha Fish with Jesse Dayton
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton will bring a mix of rock, country, blues, funk and bluegrass to the Princess Theatre on Sunday. The concert precedes the duo’s upcoming collaboration, “Death Wish Blues,” set for release May 19. Tickets to the 7 p.m. concert cost $25-35.
Monday
Decatur Park Concerts
Country duo The Beasley Brothers will play Decatur's free outdoor concert series, Decatur Park Concerts, on Monday at Founders Park on Bank and Church streets. The music will begin at 6 p.m. Food trucks will be on site. Organizers encouraged attendees to bring lawn chairs and blankets. The season will continue with the jazz combo the Remnants on May 15 and Reginald Jackson and Friends on May 22.
Tuesday
Seasons of Love Showcase
The Austin High Drama Department will present a year-end Seasons of Love Showcase on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Austin High School. The showcase will include performances, awards, senior recognition and more. A donation of $3 is suggested.
— Catherine Godbey
