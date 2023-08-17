Thursday
Meet the Raiders
Decatur High School will kick off its 2023 season of football with Meet the Raiders on Thursday at Ogle Stadium. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 and available on the S2 Pass App. The event will feature scrimmages and an introduction of the high school’s athletes.
Friday
Meet the Black Bears
Austin High School will kick off its 2023-24 sports season with “Meet the Black Bears” on Friday at Austin High School. The event will include scrimmages between the seventh and eighth grade football teams at 5 p.m., the eighth and ninth grade teams at 5:40 p.m., and the varsity football team at 7 p.m. The volleyball teams will also hold scrimmages at 7 p.m. An introduction of Austin High’s band, dance team, cheer squad, football team, volleyball team, swim team and cross-country team will take place at 6:20 p.m. Admission is $5.
Friday
3rd Friday
Elvis impersonator Michael Dean will headline August’s 3rd Friday event on Friday. Along with performances by Dean, the community event will feature line dancing, classic cars, food trucks, children’s games and other activities. The event on Second Avenue in downtown Decatur will last from 5:30-9 p.m.
Friday
Muscle Shoals Meets the Eagles
Get ready to rock out to some of the Eagles' greatest hits performed by north Alabama musicians when “Muscle Shoals Meets the Eagles” comes to the Princess Theatre on Friday. The Fiddleworms, with lead singer Russell Mefford, will headline the event, which has become an annual show at the Princess. In the past four years, the Princess has hosted “Muscle Shoals Meets The Rolling Stones,” “Muscle Shoals Meets Tom Petty” and “Muscle Shoals Meets the Swampers.” Only a handful of tickets remain. Tickets to the 7 p.m. concert cost $45 for general admission and $40 for upper balcony and are available at princesstheatre.org.
Saturday
River City Battle of the Badges
North Alabama’s finest and bravest will battle it out on the softball field during the first River City Battle of the Badges Softball Tournament on Saturday. The 11-team tournament at Wilson Morgan Park will feature the Decatur Morgan EMS Ditch Doctors, Decatur Fire and Rescue, Blue Knights PD, Madison Fire and Madison Fire Grey Team, Cullman EMS Ground Pounders, Tri City Fire Lifeguard Ambulance, Athens Fire, Elkmont Volunteer Fire Department and Decatur Orthopedics Clinic. The tournament will start at 9 a.m. Proceeds will go to a local charity.
Saturday
Family Fun Day
Get to know the athletes at Calhoun Community College during a Family Fun Day on Saturday at the Kelley Gymnasium lawn at the college's Decatur campus. The afternoon of fun will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 5 p.m. and include food trucks, bounce houses, music and face painting. Admission is free.
Saturday
Crape Myrtle Festival
Nicknamed the Crape Myrtle Capital of the South, Ardmore will host the annual Crape Myrtle Festival Saturday at John Barnes Park, 30515 Ardmore Ridge Road. The event in downtown Ardmore will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with children's face painting, food trucks and live music by the Houston Ridge Bluegrass Band at 10:30 a.m. and Juice at 2 p.m. Admission is free.
Saturday
Samuel Penn Album Release
An album release concert for rock-folk artist Samuel Penn, a native of Huntsville, will take place Saturday at the Daikin Amphitheatre at Founders Park on Bank and Church streets. The concert, which celebrates Penn’s album “Identity,” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Saturday
Hair and Fashion Show
Decatur’s Hairway to Heaven’s first Hair and Fashion Show will take place Saturday at the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur. The night will feature hairstyles, haircuts, fashion and music by Angela Monique. Tickets to the 6 p.m. event cost $30 and are available at princesstheatre.org.
Saturday
Huntsville City Football Club
The Huntsville City Football Club will face off against Philadelphia Union II on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Joe Davis Stadium, 3125 Leeman Ferry Road. Huntsville City FC, a reserve team of Nashville SC, is in its inaugural year in the MLS NEXT Pro League. Tickets range from $8-55.
Tuesday-Wednesday
Bluey’s Big Play
The popular children’s show characters Bluey, Bingo, Mum and Dad will come to life when “Bluey’s Big Play” takes the stage at the Von Braun Center on Tuesday and Wednesday. The shows will begin at 6 p.m. each day. For tickets, go to broadwaytheatreleague.org.
— Catherine Godbey
