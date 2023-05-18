Thursday-June 30
Art Show
A new art exhibit featuring photographs by Sarah Cusimano Miles will be on display at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur through June 30. The show, “Not So Much a Whisper,” is “inspired by the ability of women to navigate challenges of life’s encounters with dignity, strength, agency and grace,” Miles said. Hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Thursday, and 8 a.m.-noon, Friday. Admission is free.
Thursday-Sunday and Tuesday-Wednesday
Trash Pandas Baseball
The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the Birmingham Barons Thursday to Sunday. Special events include a team photo giveaway and autograph session on Thursday, fireworks on Friday and Saturday and a Sprocket bank giveaway for children 17 and younger on Sunday. The Trash Pandas will return to Toyota Field in Madison on Tuesday and Wednesday to host the Chattanooga Lookouts. Games begin at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and at 2:35 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets start at $8.
Friday
Community Health Screening
A community health screening will provide individuals with free wellness checks and vaccines on Friday. The event organized by Community Action Partnership of North Alabama will take place 9 a.m.-noon at Turner Surles Community Resource Center, 702 Sycamore St. N.W.
Friday
Third Friday
Music, cars and food will fill Decatur’s downtown streets during the 3rd Friday celebration on Friday. The fun along Second Avenue from Lee Street Northeast to Gordon Drive Southeast will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will last until 9. No parking will be allowed on Second Avenue after 4 p.m. This month’s Up, Up and Away-themed event will tie into the Alabama Jubilee Hot-Air Balloon Classic, which takes place Memorial Day weekend at Point Mallard Park. The event on Friday will include street musicians, food trucks, classic cars, children’s activities and more. Each event officially begins at 5:30 p.m. and lasts until about 9.
Friday
Alabama Jubilee Preview
Get an early start to the Alabama Jubilee, which is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, with a preview event on Friday. The preview at Point Mallard Park will include hot-air balloons, classic cars and the Jubilee Cree School, which will train members of the public on how to crew for balloons. The fun will start at 5 p.m. and the balloons will start inflating at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Friday
Merchants Alley Happy Hour
Singer and guitarist Josh Taylor, who recently graduated from Belmont University, will perform during downtown Athens’ Merchants Alley Happy Hour on Friday. The music will last from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Admission is free.
Friday
Huntsville Soccer
Get your kicks at Huntsville City FC’s opening day on Friday at 7 p.m. The semi-professional soccer team will face off against Crown Legacy FC at Joe Davis Stadium, 3125 Leeman Ferry Road. Tickets start at $9 and are available at ticketmaster.com.
Friday-Saturday
Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo
The “Greatest Show on Dirt” will bring bucking broncos, bull riders, rodeo queens and cowgirls to Athens for the 41st annual Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo on Friday and Saturday. Participants will compete in bareback bronc riding, calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, a kids’ calf scramble, barrel racing, chuck wagon races and bull riding. Competition will begin at 8 p.m. each day at the Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena on Alabama 99. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for 12 and younger, in advance; $17 for adults, $12 for 12 and younger at the gate. Tickets are available at limestonesheriffrodeo.com/tickets.
Saturday
Ceramicist Talk
Ceramicist Cat Posey, of Decatur, will lead a talk on her raku pottery at the Somerville Public Library, 192 Broad St., on Saturday. The event will begin at noon. Admission is free.
Sunday
Covers in the Park
Get ready to move to some popular songs during Covers in the Park on Sunday. During the event at Founders Park, employees of Emiron Music, which recently moved from Second Avenue to Bank Street, will perform covers of hit tunes. The music will last from 2-4 p.m. Admission is free.
Monday
Decatur Parks Concerts
The first session of Decatur Parks Concerts will come to a close Monday with a concert featuring Reginald Jackson & Friends. Expect to hear jazz, blues and soul music during the free outdoor concert. The music will begin at 6 p.m. Make sure to bring a blanket and chairs. Food trucks will be on site or feel free to bring a picnic supper.
— Catherine Godbey
