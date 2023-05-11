Thursday
Singer-Songwriter Showcase
Singer-songwriters Rick Huckaby and Nicole Witt will bring country and bluegrass music to the Princess Theatre’s Singer-Songwriter Showcase on Thursday. Huckaby is known for writing “Muddy Water” for Trace Adkins and “Beer with Jesus” for Thomas Rhett. He also penned songs for Tracy Lawrence, Craig Morgan and more.
A songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Witt has written songs for Lee Brice, George Strait, Lauren Alaina, Rodney Atkins, Mandisa and more. In 2014, she received a Gospel Music Association nomination for Country Song of the Year for “Only Jesus,” which she wrote with Christa Wells. Only standing room is available. Standing room tickets cost $20 and are available at princesstheatre.org.
Thursday
Tourism Celebration
Celebrate National Tourism Week with Decatur Morgan County Tourism with a party on Thursday at Rhodes Ferry Park. The event, which will last from 4 to 6 p.m., will include fun, music and popsicles.
Friday-Saturday
'The SpongeBob Musical'
Join SpongeBob and Patrick Star at their Bikini Bottom home when Austin Middle School presents “The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition.” The one-hour show includes the songs “Bikini Bottom Day,” “(Just a) Simple Sponge,” “Super Sea Star Savior” and more. Shows are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 and 7 p.m. at Austin Middle School, 2715 Danville Road S.W. Tickets cost $5 at the door.
Friday
Music in Downtown Athens
Two free outdoor music events will take place in downtown Athens on Friday night. Musician Drew Clemons will perform in the Merchants Alley Happy Hour Music Series from 5:30-7 p.m. Group Tom Cat and Bark the Dawg will play the Singing in the Park series at Big Spring Memorial Park from 7-8:30 p.m. Both events are free. Make sure to bring a blanket or chairs.
Saturday
National Train Day
Get on board with National Train Day at the Historic Decatur Train Depot on Saturday. The depot on Railroad Street will celebrate National Train Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Decatur Public Library will lead a children’s story time at the depot at 10:30 a.m.
Saturday
Garden Tea
The Friends of Lawrence County Public Library will host a Garden Tea on Saturday at 2 p.m. The fundraiser for the library will include a guest speaker, musician, plein air artist and food. Kentucky Derby-style attire is encouraged, but not required. Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. For more information, call the library at 256-974-0883.
Saturday
Dragon Boat Festival
More than 1,000 paddlers will take to the water off Point Mallard Park for the annual Dragon Boat Festival benefitting Decatur Morgan Hospital. The races will begin at 9 a.m. Arrive early for the opening ceremony, which will feature the dotting of the dragon’s eye and a performance by the Daikin drummers. Proceeds from the festival will benefit services provided by hospital’s da Vinci surgical robot. Make sure to bring water, sunscreen and a folding chair.
Saturday
YEA! Decatur
The sounds of music will fill First Baptist Church at the annual YEA! Decatur concert Saturday featuring the Decatur Youth Symphony’s orchestra, ensembles and drum groups. Admission to the 2 p.m. concert is free.
Saturday
Multicultural Indian Festival
An encampment will bring the history of Native American tribes to life at the annual Multicultural Indian Festival on Saturday at the Oakville Indian Mounds in Lawrence County. The festival will feature historic weaving and games, flint-knapping, pottery making, blacksmithing, hide tanning and basket making. Showcased performers include drum groups, flute musicians, traditional dancers and bluegrass and country artists. Other activities include arts and crafts, a raptor bird session and exhibits about archaeology and the Trail of Tears. Children can participate in necklace making, atlatl throwing, stickball games and more. The fun will last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Parking costs $5.
Saturday
Miss River City Pride and Comedy Show
The crowning of Miss River City Pride will take place at Current Coffee+Collectibles in Decatur on Saturday at 8 p.m. The event, at 1311 Sixth Avenue, will include comedy by Ashe Kennedy, Britney Blackheart, Ashlynn Lutz, Carson Elmore and Michael Jones. Admission is $5 with proceeds benefiting Decatur’s Pride Weekend.
Monday
Remnants
The music group Remnants will perform at the free outdoor Decatur Park Concerts series on Monday at 6 p.m. Make sure to bring chairs or blankets. Food trucks will be on site. The first part of the series will conclude May 22 with Reginald Jackson and Friends. The series will return Sept. 11-Oct. 16.
— Catherine Godbey
