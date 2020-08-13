Today
Listening Lounge
After remaining silent for five months, music in the Listening Lounge will return to the Princess Theatre tonight. The intimate singer-songwriter session will feature a performance by the Wilson Brothers Band. Fronted by brothers Kyle and Chad Wilson, the country music entertainers are best known for the songs “It All Looks Good from Here” and “Loving You Loving on Me.” The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $35 for reserved seating, $25 for preferred seating and $15 for standing room. Princesstheatre.org.
Saturday
Ride to Remember
Spend Saturday on a scenic automobile ride through Limestone and Lauderdale counties in memory of Eli Williams, who died in 2017 at the age of 12 after a six-year battle with brain cancer. The rain or shine event will start at 3 p.m. at Athens SportsPlex, 1403 U.S. 31. The ride, which will end at McFarland Park in Florence, will be an hour and a half. Participants do not need to register, but donations are appreciated. Donations will go to Eli’s Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation, which raises funds for research and treatment of childhood cancer.
Saturday-Sunday
Movies at the Princess
Family-friendly movies and a classic action film will be screened at the Princess Theatre Center this weekend. Head to the downtown Decatur performing arts center on Second Avenue on Saturday for a double feature of “Shrek” at 2 p.m. and “Jaws” at 7 p.m. On Sunday, “Minions” will show at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Princess Theatre asks that guests practice social distancing and wear masks until they find a seat. Princesstheatre.org.
— Catherine Godbey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.