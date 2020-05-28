Today-Monday
Prayers for Kayleigh Foundation 5K and Fun Run
Lace up your running shoes and head outside to participate in the virtual 5K and fun run in memory of Kayleigh McClendon, the Hartselle girl who died in 2016 at the age of 7 from DIPG, a terminal brain cancer. Participants can run anywhere at any time. Finish times need to be reported by Monday. To register for the run, visit thepfkfoundation.org. Cost is $30 for the 5K and $15 for the fun run. Proceeds will go to pediatric cancer research, Kayleigh's Closet, which provides coats and school clothes to children in need, Support our Schools and scholarships.
Friday
Outdoor Concert
Enjoy an outdoor concert featuring German musician Wolfgang Moritz from the comfort of your car. The free concert at Traditions, 22171 Traditions Way in Athens, will begin at 2:30 p.m.
Saturday
Rodeo Parade
A parade, complete with horses, cowboys and cowgirls, and dance will entertain visitors to The Square in downtown Athens on Saturday. Typically part of the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo, the parade and dance will take place despite the delay of the actual rodeo due to the coronavirus. Events will start around 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed on the Athens-Limestone County Visitors Center’s Facebook page. While the public can watch the festivities in person, they will not be allowed to join the parade or dance.
— Catherine Godbey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.