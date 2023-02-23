The Cleverlys will bring a mix of comedy and bluegrass to the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts tonight at 7. During the show, the faux-family band will put a bluegrass spin on a range of songs, from Psy’s “Gangnam Style” to a medley of Blackstreet’s “No Diggity.” The group’s cover of Flo Rida’s “Low” during a TV appearance has garnered more than 11 million views on Facebook. Tickets to the show are $35-40. Tickets are available at princesstheatre.org.
Today-Tuesday
Visit the Depot
Visitors to the Historic Decatur Union Depot during the month of February will receive a free print of a painting of the depot or the 1996 Olympic torch relay. Prints are limited to one per family. The depot, at 701 Railroad St. N.W., is open Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon, and Monday-Friday, 1:30-4 p.m. Admission is free.
Friday
‘Finding the Cornerstone’
A screening of the documentary “Finding the Cornerstone: The Wallace Rayfield Story” will take place Friday at the Turner Surles Community Center in Northwest Decatur. Rayfield, the second licensed Black architect in the United States, designed hundreds of buildings during his life, including Decatur’s First Missionary Baptist Church, Wayman Chapel AME Church and the second King’s Memorial United Methodist Church structure. Before the film, the Rev. Daylan Woodall, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church on Vine Street Northwest, will offer tours of the church. The tour will begin at 5 p.m. with the documentary following. Admission is free.
Saturday-Sunday
Pokemon Takeover
Pokemon will take over Huntsville’s EarlyWorks Museum on Saturday and Sunday. Activities include a Pokemon creation station, scavenger hunt and trading cards. Novices to the game can learn how to play from noon to 4 p.m. The museum at 404 Madison St. will be open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $12 for adults, $10 for ages 4-17 and 55 and older and $5 for ages 1-3.
