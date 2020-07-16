Today-Saturday
Pick Your Own Flowers
Treat yourself to a beautiful bouquet of flowers with a visit to Collinette Flower Farm in Lacey’s Spring. The pick-your-own fields are open today to Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon. Cost is $15 for a small jar of flowers and $25 for a large jar. Purchase a ticket at collinetteflowers.com before driving out to the farm, 191 Dry Creek Circle, Lacey’s Spring. Wear shoes appropriate for mud, slopes and fire ants. Make sure to bring water. Flowers include dahlias, sunflowers, zinnias and more. collinetteflowers.com.
For more flowers, stop by Isom’s Orchard, 24012 U.S. 72 in Athens. The pick-your-own flower fields are open Friday and Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to noon. Cost is $1.50 per sunflower bloom and $1 per zinnia bloom.
Today
Virtual Play
Get a virtual theater fix with “Tell Me Why,” a comedy written by Decatur’s Chuck Puckett. Originally performed at Renaissance Theatre in Huntsville in 2006, Puckett recently posted the play on YouTube. Based on the Biblical story of creation, the comedy addresses original sin, free will and the first outpatient surgery. The cast features Puckett, Jerry Puckett, Nathan Gillikin, Sarah Mitchell and Ruthie Puckett. puckettpublishing.com/theatre_events/theatre_events.htm
Friday-Saturday
Vintage Market Days of North Alabama
Search for vintage and antique goods, clothing, jewelry, salvaged and repurposed items at the Vintage Market Days of North Alabama. The two-day event at Morgan County Celebration Arena also will feature do-it-yourself sessions and giveaways. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets cost $10 for Friday and $5 for Saturday. Children 12 and younger enter free. Masks are required to enter the event.
Saturday-Sunday
Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo
Described as “Alabama’s largest celebration of all things geek,” the Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo will celebrate graphic novels, superheroes, gaming, wrestling, cosplay and more during the two-day event at the Von Braun Center. Special guests include Austin St. John, who was the original red Power Ranger, author Chris Claremont, who created the characters of Legion, The New Mutants, Rogue and more for Marvel Comic’s X-Men series, Noah Hathaway of “The NeverEnding Story” and the original “Battlestar Galactica,” retired professional wrestlers Sgt. Slaughter and Lex Luger, actors Dameon Clarke and Leah Clark, Carey Means of “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” and more. Tickets cost $35 for Saturday, $25 for Sunday or $50 for a two-day pass. Masks are required. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. hsvexpo.com.
— Catherine Godbey
