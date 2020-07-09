Today-Saturday
Racking Horse Spring Celebration
Dozens of the nation’s top racking hoses will gather in Decatur for the Racking Horse Spring Celebration this weekend. The competition will feature 63 classes and divisions during the competition held nightly at 6 p.m. at the Morgan County Celebration Arena, 67 Horse Center Road. The event will culminate Saturday with the naming of the grand champion. Children can participate in the fun during the stick horse class on Saturday at 6 p.m. Organizers encouraged spectators to wear masks, practice social distancing, wash their hands and use the provided hand sanitizer. While admission is free, parking is $5 per person or $20 per carload.
Today-August 31
Virtual Story and Science Lesson
Part science lesson and part storytelling session, the Decatur Public Library will feature ScienceTellers’ “Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress” through August 31. During the virtual program, the host will use science experiments to tell a story. Expect to learn about matter, sublimation and more. To access the free program, visit mydpl.org.
Friday-Saturday
Drive-In Double Feature
Athens’ Cinemagic Theatre will feature a drive-in double feature on Friday and Saturday with “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and “The Goonies.” The gate will open at 7:30 p.m. and the first movie will start at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $6. 1702 S. Jefferson St., Athens. Cinemagictheatre.net.
For more movies, the Princess Theatre Center for the Arts is holding a film series in July. Movies scheduled for the next several days include “Pitch Perfect” on Friday, 2 and 7 p.m., “How to Train Your Dragon” on Saturday at 2 p.m., “Animal House” on Saturday at 7 p.m., “Secret Life of Pets” on Sunday at 2 p.m., “Field of Dreams” on Sunday at 7 p.m., “Dracula” on Monday at 7 p.m., “Sing” on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and “Mamma Mia” on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. To ensure the health and safety of the public, the Princess limited capacity of the theater to 50% and installed hand sanitizer stations. For tickets and more information, visit princesstheatre.org.
Friday-Saturday
Toy Exhibit
Get an inside glimpse of how popular toys, such as the Etch-a-Sketch, Hungry, Hungry Hippo and Jack-in-the-Box, work at EarlyWorks Children’s Museum “Toys: The Inside Story” exhibit. The limited time exhibit at the museum in Huntsville, 404 Madison St. S.E., opens Friday and features 20 stations. Tickets cost $12 for adults, $10 for ages 55 and older and 4-17, $5 for ages 3 and younger. To reserve a spot, visit earlyworks.com. Each reservation lasts two hours. Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Catherine Godbey
