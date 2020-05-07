Storytime with the Carnegie
Enjoy a virtual story from the Carnegie Visual Arts Center. Featured readers include artists, teachers and Carnegie Carnival Crewe members. The stories air Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. on the Carnegie’s Facebook page.
Gardening with the Carnegie
For more fun from the Carnegie, tune into Facebook on Mondays at noon for a peek inside the arts center’s dye garden. Learn about what flowers to plant in the garden, get tips about gardening and see dye garden projects.
Calhoun Short Films
Are you missing going to the cinema and seeing new films? Check out these offerings from Calhoun Community College’s Multimedia class. In what has become an annual tradition, the class planned on holding a Stephen King Dollar Babies Film Festival. With the coronavirus, the class posted the short films on the CCC Visual Communications/Art Box Club Facebook page. The films feature horror and coronavirus themes, including “Mission: Apparition” by Phil Parker, “The COVID-19 Movie” by Jamiles Galarza, “Imaginary Friend” by Mary Claire Livingston and “Choose Your Character: Quarantine Edition” by Zana Mercury.
Create Nature Art
Create art while outdoors with leaf rubbings suggested by the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge. You need leaves, paper, different colored crayons and a piece of cardboard. While exploring your backyard or going on a walk around the neighborhood, collect leaves from trees. Place the leaves on a piece of cardboard. Cover the leaves with a sheet of paper and rub with the side of the crayon.
— Catherine Godbey
