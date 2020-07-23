Today-Aug. 26
Helen Keller Art Exhibit
A traveling art show celebrating works by Alabama students with visual or hearing impairments, blindness or deaf-blindness will be on display at the Alabama Center for the Arts’ Walking Gallery through Aug. 26. The juried art show features creations by students from kindergarten to high school seniors. More than 40 works of art were selected for this year’s exhibit. Admission is free. The arts center on Second Avenue in Decatur is open Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.
While at the Alabama Center for the Arts, stop by the main gallery, where works by Brooke T. Alexander, a former student at Calhoun Community College and Athens State, are on display. The “Passages: 2015-2020” exhibit will remain up through Aug. 26.
Today-Saturday
Beach Volleyball
Beach volleyball will take over Huntsville’s John Hunt Park with the National Beach Tour Junior Championship. Matches, which began Tuesday, will continue through Saturday. Featured boys and girls teams in divisions 12 and under to 18 and under. More than 330 teams are participating in the tournament at 2151 Airport Road S.W. Admission is free. Make sure to bring a chair and masks.
Friday
Wolfgang Mortiz Concert
Enjoy an outdoor concert featuring German musician Wolfgang Moritz from the comfort of your car. The free concert at Traditions, 22171 Traditions Way in Athens, will begin at 10 a.m.
Friday-Wednesday
Movie Time
Celebrate date night with a trip to the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur. The historic performing arts center, which showed films from 1919 to 1978, is in the middle of a July movie marathon. Scheduled for the big screen are “The Secret Life of Pets” on Friday at 2 p.m., “Friday Night Lights” on Friday at 7 p.m., “Despicable Me” on Saturday at 2 p.m., “Big Lebowski” on Saturday at 7 p.m., “The Muppet Movie” on Sunday at 2 p.m., “The Breakfast Club” on Sunday at 7 p.m., “Phantom of the Opera” from 1943 on Monday at 7 p.m., “E.T.” on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and “Happy Gilmore” on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.
— Catherine Godbey
