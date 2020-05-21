Alabama Jubilee
Up to a dozen hot-air balloons will dot the north Alabama sky for the 43rd annual Alabama Jubilee Hot-Air Balloon Classic on Saturday. Weather permitting, flights will take place beginning at 6 to 6:30 a.m. and 5 to 5:30 p.m. If weather conditions prohibit balloons from flying Saturday, pilots will try again Sunday. Like with the first Alabama Jubilee, pilots will meet in the morning to determine a departure point that will take them above or near Decatur.
Strawberry Picking
Head to the fields of Reeves’ Peach Farm in Hartselle for strawberry picking. The pick-your-own strawberry patch will open on Saturdays and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. Stop by the market, 334 U.S. 36 East, to get a bucket and directions to the field. The cost is $12 per bucket. Look for plump, firm, all-red strawberries. To enjoy strawberries year-round, make some Strawberry Freezer Jam by the Alabama Farmers Federation. Combine 2 cups crushed strawberries with 2 cups sugar. Let mixture stand 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir one box pectin and ¾ cup of water in a pan. Bring to a boil and stir the pectin into the strawberry mixture. Pour into freezer containers. Leave at room temperature for 24 hours before freezing.
Memorial Day Ceremony
Remember the reason for Memorial Day with a ceremony at Decatur’s Roselawn Cemetery, 709 Memorial Drive S.W., on Monday. The program, hosted by the Combined Patriotic Organizations of Morgan County, will begin at 10 a.m.
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs’ Memorial Day program at the state’s Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort will be streamed online on Monday. The program will include a wreath-laying ceremony, folding of the American flag, a moment of silence, a rifle volley and the playing of “Taps.” To view the program, visit facebook.com/alsdva.
Read a Book
Spend the three-day holiday weekend with a good book. The Decatur Public Library began curbside pickup for books and DVDs this week. The public can place items on hold online or by calling 256-208-3487. The library will call when the items are available for pick up. Individuals can retrieve books and DVDs Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. For more information, visit mydpl.org. Athens-Limestone Public Library also operates a curbside pick-up program and is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Visit alcpl.org.
— Catherine Godbey
