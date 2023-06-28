Combine barbecue with blues music for the fifth annual BBQ and Blues fundraiser for the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama. Organized by The Foundation for Mental Health, the event will kick off at 6 p.m. at Cross-Eyed Owl Brewing Company in downtown Decatur and feature music by Rally Stripe. Tickets cost $40 and include food from Badd Newz BBQ. Proceeds support community-based mental health services. Visit mhcnca.org.
Friday
'10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse'
The teen campers in the Princess Theatre’s Teen Camp will stage “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse” on Friday at 4:30 p.m. The campers designed and created their own costumes and sets. Tickets cost $5.
Friday
Artist Talk
Photographer Sarah Cusimano Miles will lead a Lunch & Learn and Artist Talk at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur on Friday at 11:30 a.m. The talk marks the conclusion of the exhibit, “Not So Much a Whisper,” which features Miles’ photographs. The event will include refreshments. Admission is free.
Sunday
Soccer Match
The Huntsville City Football Club will face off with the New England Revolution II during a match on Sunday at Joe Davis Stadium, 3215 Leeman Ferry Road, in Huntsville. The match will begin at 6 p.m. Admission ranges from $8 to $55.
Tuesday-July 9
Rocket City Trash Pandas
The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host a six-game series with the Chattanooga Lookouts next week. The series will begin on Independence Day at 6:35 p.m. with fireworks after the game. Other games will be Wednesday at 6:35 p.m., with the first 1,500 fans receiving a Zach Neo Bobblehead; July 6 at 6:35 p.m., with the first 1,500 adults receiving a commemorative glass; July 7 at 6:35 p.m. with fireworks; July 8 at 6:35 p.m. with fireworks; and July 9 at 4:05 p.m. Tickets range from $8 to $55. milb.com/rocket-city.
