Sample soups from 14 restaurants, cornbread and desserts during the Neighborhood Christian Center’s Soup for Souls fundraiser tonight, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 400 Grant. Every guest will receive a hand-painted bowl. The event also will include a silent auction featuring items by local artists and from area shops. The auction can be accessed online at decaturncc.org. Tickets to Soup for Souls are $30 and can be purchased at the door.
Today-March 30
Youth Art Month
Peak inside the imaginations of area students during the Youth Art Month exhibit at the Alabama Center for the Arts on Second Avenue in downtown Decatur. The exhibit, which will remain on display through March 30, features 116 pieces of art from students in Morgan County Schools, Decatur City Schools, Hartselle City Schools and private schools. Admission is free. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 pm., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon.
Friday
History First
Learn about the Scottsboro Boys trial from historian Peggy Allen Towns, who penned the book “Scottsboro Unmasked: Decatur’s Story,” during the History First program at the Historic Decatur Union Depot on Friday. The program will begin at 11 a.m. Seating is limited to 25 people. To reserve a spot, call 256-280-1666.
Saturday
Let the Good Times Roll
Enjoy drinks, food and music during the Let the Good Times Roll fundraiser at Ingalls Harbor on Saturday, 6-10 p.m. Guests are asked to dress in clothes popular during the decade of their birth. Proceeds from the event organized by Excellence in Leadership Decatur will benefit Hands Across Decatur, the Morgan County Child Advocacy Center and the Neighborhood Christian Center. Tickets cost $75 and are available by visiting the Let the Good Times Roll Excellence in Leadership Fundraiser Facebook page.
Today-Sunday
‘Aladdin’
The North American tour of “Aladdin,” based on the popular animated Disney film, will stop at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center today through Sunday. The musical features the songs “One Jump Ahead,” “Diamond in the Rough,” “Friend Like Me,” “Prince Ali” and more. Shows are tonight at 7, Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39 and are available at broadwaytheatreleague.org.
