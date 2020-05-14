Write a Letter to a Graduate
Yard signs celebrating 2020 high school graduates from Decatur High, Austin High, Decatur Heritage, Hartselle High and more pepper north Alabama lawns. Before your next walk around the neighborhood, pen letters to the high school graduates in your area. Offer a congratulations, a good luck or a thinking-of-you note. Place the cards in the mailbox or tape them to the sign. Congratulations Class of 2020!
Create Art for the Princess
To celebrate the Princess Theatre’s 100th anniversary as an entertainment venue, the performing arts center is challenging students to create a piece of visual art. The 2D or 3D piece should show what act — singing, dancing, comedy, juggling, magic and more — the student would have performed on the stage in 1920. The pieces can range from drawings and paintings to sculptures and sock puppets. Deadline is Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. Make sure to include the artist’s name, age and contact information. Art supplies, including scissors, glue, pipe cleaners, watercolor paint and construction paper, are available at the Princess as long as supplies last. All of the works will be on display in the theater's lobby during the "100 Years at the Princess Variety Show" on Oct. 4. Submissions may be photographed and emailed to director@princesstheatre.org or brought to the theater on Second Avenue.
3rd Friday To-Go
Locals will have to wait a little longer before the 3rd Friday street festival returns full force with classic cars, children's activities and street musicians. As a temporary substitute, the second 3rd Friday To-Go of the season will take place Friday. Organizers are encouraging residents to order to-go from downtown restaurants and shop online.
Drive-In Movie
A drive-in movie theater in Athens will serve as a birthday celebration and fundraiser for a local outreach agency. On Friday and Saturday, the Cinemagic Drive-In Theatre, 1702 South Jefferson St., will open its gates at 8 p.m. for a screening of “God’s Not Dead.” Admission is $20 per carload, with a limit of 40 cars, and includes two free drinks per car. Donations will go to Limestone County Churches Involved. The fundraiser is held in honor of the drive-in’s owner Ralph Freehauf.
Eli’s Block Party
Cars will take center stage during Eli’s Block Party on Saturday at Bethel Church of Christ, 26772 Capshaw Road in Athens. The annual event will feature antique, classic and modern cars and motorcycles. Organizers requested that visitors wear a mask, maintain 6 feet of distance from others, not enter the parking spaces to view a car up close and use the aisles to walk around the show. Proceeds from the event will go to the Eli’s Block Party Childhood Cancer Foundation, an Athens-based nonprofit that raises money for childhood cancer research. Elisblockparty.org.
— Catherine Godbey
