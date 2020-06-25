Today-Saturday
Art Exhibit
Head to the Carnegie Visual Arts Center for the final chance to see Francine Tint’s paintings in “Radical Acts of Seeing.” The New York artist’s 30-piece exhibit of abstract-expressionist paintings is on display through Saturday. The arts center on Church Street Northeast is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free.
Today-Wednesday
Blueberry and Peach Picking
Enjoy an early morning of picking blueberries at Gin House Branch Farm in Priceville. While the pick-your-own blueberry field at 1579 Bethel Road South is open dawn to dusk, the owners recommend picking early in the morning for the sweetest blueberries. Look for berries ranging in color from powder blue to a deep blue. To ensure you pick the most delicious berries, sample the fruit as you pick. Due to the coronavirus, make sure to stay at least 6 feet from other people and use only the buckets you plan to purchase and take home. Bring water and wear sunscreen. Cost is $14 for a 5-quart bucket.
For some sweet slices of peaches, stop by LouAllen Farms, 1974 Lawrence County 177 in Moulton. The farm's pick-your-own peaches is open Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Baskets cost $6, $16 and $20.
Friday-Saturday
“The Miracle Worker”
The story of Alabama’s Helen Keller will come to life with performances of “The Miracle Worker” on the grounds of Ivy Green, Keller’s birthplace in Tuscumbia. Based on William Gibson’s “The Miracle Worker,” the play portrays the trials and triumphs of Helen Keller and her relationship with teacher Annie Sullivan. Decatur’s Macy Ladner will perform the role of Sullivan for the fourth year. Performances at Ivy Green, 300 North Commons St. W., Tuscumbia, will begin at 8 p.m. and take place Friday, Saturday, July 3, 4, 10 and 11. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to wear masks. The outdoor theater allows for the audience to be social distanced. Temperature checks also will be performed. Admission is $10. For tickets, call 256-383-4066 or visit themiracleworker.info.
Saturday-Sunday
Tennis Tournament
Tennis players will hit Decatur courts this weekend for the Independence Day Classic. Held at Point Mallard Park’s Jimmy Johns Tennis Complex, the two-day tournament on Saturday and Sunday will feature games for boys and girls ages 18 and younger. The tennis complex is at 2900 Point Mallard Circle.
Sunday
Freedom Fest
Get an early start to celebrating the Fourth of July at Freedom Fest in Priceville on Sunday. The annual event at Traditions Bank, 380 Alabama 67 in Priceville, will include music by Eric Horner, comedy by Dennis Swanberg and a fireworks display. The fun will start at 7 p.m. and culminate with fireworks at 9. Admission is free, but organizers will be accepting diapers to donate to Sav-A-Life. Life South also will be on site taking blood donations. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
— Catherine Godbey
