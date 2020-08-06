Today-Sunday
World’s Longest Yard Sale
Pair a road trip with bargain hunting during the annual World’s Longest Yard Sale. The four-day event spans 690 miles from Gadsden to Michigan and runs along the 93-mile Lookout Mountain Parkway. More than 1,000 booths will be set up along the Alabama portion, which runs from Noccalula Falls to Mentone. The booths will open at 8 a.m. Organizers recommended wearing comfortable shoes and bringing insect repellent, sunscreen, a face mask, hand sanitizer and water. For a detailed map, visit 127yardsale.com.
Today-Aug. 15
Material Surroundings Exhibit
Stop by the Carnegie Visual Arts Center before the current exhibit closes. Material Surroundings features textile creations by Auburn’s Sheri Schumacher and Florence’s Nadene Mairesse. The exhibit, which will remain on display through Aug. 15, includes clothing, wraps and patchwork creations. The Carnegie, 207 Church St. N.E., is open Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free with donations accepted. Carnegiearts.org.
Today-Sept. 18
Storybook Stroll
Go on a family-friendly storybook stroll through downtown Athens courtesy of the Athens Limestone Public Library. To encourage reading, the library displayed pages of “The Bad Seed” in the windows of participating businesses along Jefferson, Washington, Marion and Market streets. The story will begin and end at First Presbyterian’s Revival Center on Jefferson and Washington streets. Children will receive handouts about the book at the end of the stroll. Alcplfoundation.org.
Friday-Saturday
Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days
Tractor slow races, a fast crank competition and a ladies’ skillet throw will highlight the Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days. The two-day celebration of antique engines, tractors and American farming heritage will take place Friday and Saturday at 20145 Elkton Road in Limestone County. Gates open at 7 a.m. Activities on Friday will begin at 10 a.m. with a 20-mile tractor ride and continue with live music at 5:30 p.m. Saturday’s events include a parade of power, fast crank competition, slow races, the skillet throw, a kids’ pedal pull, wheat threshing exhibit, flea market, entertainment and display of farm equipment from steam engines to horse-drawn equipment. Admission is $5 per person and free for children 10 and younger. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Saturday
American Cowboy Showdown
The rodeo, along with a country music concert, will come to town when the American Cowboy Showdown stops at John Barnes Park in Ardmore Saturday night. The event will feature bareback, saddle bronc, barrel racing, bull riding and music by entertainer Kolt Barber. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for ages 5 to 12 and free for ages 4 and younger. Gates will open at 7 p.m.
— Catherine Godbey
