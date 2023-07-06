Ten carnival rides await the kids at the Athens Lions Club’s Kiddie Carnival. The rides, which are best suited for children ages 2-10, include a small Ferris wheel, train, swings, carousel, rocket ships, scrambler, parachute ride and mini roller coaster. For more fun, check out the bingo games and concessions on site. The carnival at 309 E. Forrest St. will be open every Thursday to Saturday from 6:30-9:30 p.m. until July 29. Admission is free. Each ride costs 50 cents. Proceeds support vision screenings and eyeglasses and a camp for children with diabetes.
Friday
Moulton Speedway
The Moulton Speedway will host a Salute to America event with races and fireworks at intermission on Friday. Gates to the speedway will open at 5 p.m. and a drivers’ meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $35 for adults, $20 for ages 6-10 and free for 5 and younger in the pit, $15 for adults, free for ages 10 and younger in the grandstands.
Saturday
All About Birds Fun Day
Get up close with birds during the All About Birds Fun Day at Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., on Saturday. The event, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include a raptor meet-and-greet with Anniston Museums and Gardens, hands-on activities with Huntsville Botanical Garden, hands-on microscope stations and a scavenger hunt.
Saturday
Tennessee Valley Literary Festival
Meet-and-greet with local authors at Athens-Limestone County Public Library, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Authors in attendance include Glenda Yarbrough, Becky Alexander, A.J. Coleman, John Davis, Mathias B. Freese, Anna Gibbs, Holly Gorman, Walter Green, Dawn Hogan, Tee Jackson, Iris Kain, T.A. Lawrence, Brittany Lax, Carissa Lovvorn, Jim Nesbitt, Connie Pearson, Diana Richards, Alicia Shelly, Lisa Worthey Smith, Teresa Smyser, Anthony Thorn, Janie Winsell and Peggy White. Admission is free.
Tuesday
Tomato Workshop
Learn about all things tomato, from what varieties to grow and how to prevent disease to cooking recipes during a tomato workshop hosted by the Limestone County Extension Office at 1109 Market St. in Athens. The session will last from 9 a.m.-noon. Cost is $5. To register visit aub.ie/limestonetomato.
