Historian David Breland will share about the many sides of Decatur during the History First event at the Old State Bank on Friday. The event will begin at 11 a.m. To reserve a spot, call 256-280-1666. Other upcoming History First topics include First Baptist history and the restored chapel on Sept. 1, Native Americans in north Alabama on Oct. 13, Victorian architecture on Nov. 3, Ms. Kate Lackner on Dec. 1, Pond Spring on Jan. 5, African American movers and shakers on Feb 2., antiques and treasures on March 1.
Friday
Food Truck Friday
Food trucks will return to the Old State Bank this week for Food Truck Friday. The events, held the first Friday of the month from August to November will feature three to four food trucks. The food trucks will be serving food from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Saturday
Kerry Goode Book Signing
Brown Books & More in Decatur will hold a book signing for Town Creek native and former University of Alabama and Hazlewood High football star Kerry Goode on Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Goode, who finished his college career in 1987, played a season with Tampa Bay and a season with the Miami Dolphins before working the next six seasons as a strength and conditioning coach for the New York Giants and St. Louis Ram. He was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in August 2015. Goode penned the book “Goode and Faithful Servant.” Brown Books & More is at 2119 Westmead Drive S.W.
Saturday
Decatur vs Austin Alumni Game
Decatur High and Austin High alumni will face off on the hardcourt on Saturday in the annual alumni games at Decatur Middle School, 1011 Prospect Drive S.E. The games will begin at 2 p.m. with the men’s 35 and older all-star game and continue at 3:45 p.m. with the men’s all-star game. Halftime performances will feature Angela Perkins in the first game and Pat Jamar in the second game. Admission is $5 with proceeds benefiting Decatur Youth Services.
Monday
Hartselle Lunch and Learn Series
Historians Mark Hendrix, David Burleson and Lee Greene Jr. will discuss how some of the streets got their names during the Hartselle Historical Society Lunch and Learn Series on Tuesday. The event will take place at noon at East Highland Baptist Church, 1030 Main St. E. in Hartselle. Bring a lunch and enjoy the stories.
