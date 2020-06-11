Today
Virtual Story Time
Enjoy a virtual story time with the Decatur Public Library every Tuesday and Thursday in June. Today, special guests Jonathon Wessner and Donna Robertson will read “The Brave Little Tailor” and “Snow White.” Other story times will feature Kerrie Hoffner reading “Jack and the Beanstalk” on June 18 and Elizabeth Thompson reading “Epossumondas” on June 25. The library’s staff will present stories during the Tuesday sessions. The fun starts at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Tune in at youtube.com/decaturlib.
To enjoy a story outdoors, stop by the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge’s Visitors Center. The library partnered with the refuge to display pages of “Have You Heard the Nesting Bird” on the Atkeson Cypress Trail. The Story Walk will be on display until June 30. The refuge is open Tuesdays to Saturdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Friday
Virtual YEA Decatur
YEA Decatur, an annual fundraiser benefiting the Decatur Youth Symphony and other causes, will go virtual this year. On Friday, the YEA Decatur Live Auction and Virtual Event organized by the Rotary Club of Decatur Daybreak will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20. Along with the symphony, proceeds will go to Daybreak Rotary causes, including Woodmeade Elementary’s Reading Is Fundamental program, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards and Harvard Alternative Spring Break. daybreak.club.
Friday
Movie Night
Take in an outdoor movie at the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ stadium on Friday. The baseball movie “Angels in the Outfield” will play on the videoboard of Toyota Field in Madison. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for ages 12 and younger and free for children 2 and younger. Tickets are available at trashpandasbaseball.com/events. Moviegoers can sit in the outfield and are encouraged to bring a blanket. Seating in the stands also will be available. milb.com/rocket-city.
Saturday
Free Fishing Day and Tournament
Grab a rod, reel and bait and head out to a public fishing hole for Alabama’s annual free fishing day. On Saturday, people can fish recreationally in public waters without a fishing license. Try out spots along the Tennessee River, Elk River, Wheeler Lake or Flint Creek. The free fishing day will coincide with the Alabama Bass Trail Tournament’s stop at Wheeler Lake. Organizers expect more than 450 anglers to participate in the tournament. The anglers will depart from Ingalls Harbor at 5:15 a.m. and weigh-in will begin at 2:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Spectators should bring lawn chairs, and masks are encouraged.
Sunday
Bull Riding
Cowboys will saddle up at the outdoor arena at No Fences Cowboy Church in Falkville for an evening of bull riding on Sunday. The event at 3544 West Lacon Road will begin at 5 p.m. Admission is free. Spectators should bring lawn chairs.
Monday
Monday Night at the E-Theater
Area theater groups partnered to present live readings via Zoom of new works every Monday. Instead of charging admission, donations are collected for a different theater each week. The organizations solicited original, unproduced works from playwrights. Participating groups include The Z, The Ritz Theater in Sheffield, Shoals Community Theatre and the Historic Zodiac Playhouse in Florence, Theatre Huntsville and Evil Cheez Productions in Huntsville. For more information, visit "Monday Night at the E-Theater" on Facebook.
— Catherine Godbey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.