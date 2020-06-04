Friday
Alan Jackson Concert
Grammy Award-winning country artist Alan Jackson will kick off his Small Town Drive-In concert series in Cullman on Friday. About 2,000 vehicles will be allowed into York Farms, site of Rock the South festival, 1872 Cullman County 469. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with the opening act Cory Farley Band taking the stage at 7:45 and Jackson performing at 8:40. General admission tickets cost $99.99 per car with two people. Each additional passenger costs $39.99. For tickets, visit alanjackson.com.
Friday-Saturday
Steak Cook-Off
Fire up the grills for a cook-off competition in Hartselle on Friday and Saturday. The event at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Posse Arena, 1801 Vest Road in Hartselle, will benefit the Hartselle High football team. The first day of competition will start at 5 p.m. and feature a steak cook-off. Awards will be announced at 8:30 p.m. During day two of the competition, cooks will serve up options for the steak and anything on a stick categories. The event also will feature a pork chop category for children. The fun on Saturday will begin at 10 a.m. with awards at 5 p.m. steakcookoffs.com.
Saturday
Hike a Trail
Celebrate National Trail Day on Saturday by exploring some of the hundreds of trails in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties. Trails for bird watchers, bicyclers, walkers and kayakers snake throughout north Alabama. For bird watchers, stop by Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge in Decatur. To see waterfalls, check out the trails at Bankhead National Forest in Lawrence County. Or take to the water and navigate north Alabama's nature via Flint Creek or the Elk River. Make sure to bring a trash bag and gloves to pick up any litter you might find.
Saturday
Visit a Farmers Market
Stock up on fresh fruit and vegetables direct from north Alabama farms with a visit to one of the area’s farmers’ markets. The Athens Saturday Market, 409 West Green St., will open for the season on Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon. Other farmers markets open to the public include the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market, 211 First Ave. S.E., the Lawrence County Farmers Market, 13182 Alabama 157, Moulton, and the Hartselle Farmers Market, 208 Sparkman St. S.W. Available items include peaches, strawberries, squash, greens, tomatoes, jams, coffees, baked goods and more.
Saturday
Cruise-In on the Square
Classic, antique and modern cars, trucks and motorcycles will line the Limestone County Courthouse Square for a cruise-in car show. “All cars, trucks and bikes are welcome. If you think it’s cool, we want to see it,” organizers said. The cruise-in will start at 6 p.m. on the square, 200 West Washington St., Athens.
Saturday
Rocket City Trash Pandas Block Party
Enjoy an evening at the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas complete with music, trivia, fireworks and more. Gates to the block party at Toyota Field in Madison will open at 5 p.m. with trivia from 5:30 to 7 p.m., music from the classic and Southern rock band Cruze from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $10 per person. For tickets, visit milb.com/rocket-city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.