Today-Saturday
Fishing Tournament
Anglers from across the country will take to Wheeler Lake for a three-day FLW Toyota Series Southeastern Division competition. The tournament, which will feature bass fishing professionals and co-anglers, will launch from Ingalls Harbor in Decatur. All of the participants will compete today and Friday with the top 10 professionals and top 10 co-anglers qualifying for Saturday’s final round. At stake is $65,000. Winners are determined by the cumulative weight of the fish from all three days.
Friday
Princess Movies
The Princess Theatre’s July movie series will culminate Friday with showings of “Bring it On” at 2 p.m. and “Shaun of the Dead” at 7 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children and seniors. Tickets are available at the door or at princesstheatre.org. Make sure to wear masks.
Saturday
Athens Saturday Market
Enjoy a family-friendly day as Athens Saturday Market, 409 West Green St., holds Kids' Day on Saturday. The fun includes music by Jake and Mike from 9 to 11 a.m. and a scavenger hunt with prizes. Organizers ask that guests practice social distancing and wear masks. The market is open 8 a.m. to noon.
Saturday-Sunday
Disc Golf Tournament
Forty professional players and 100 amateurs will gather at Hartselle’s Sparkman Park for The Sparkman Monster, a disc golf tournament. The two-day tournament will begin at 7 a.m. both days. The 18-target competition will feature the lakeside and parkside courses.
Sunday
Prayer Walk
The annual Campus Prayer Walk coordinated by First Priority of Decatur will be Sunday at 6 p.m. During the community event, residents will walk around the campus of every Decatur City, Hartselle City, Morgan County and Lawrence County school.
Tuesday
Women of the MSNHA Exhibit
An exhibit honoring women from the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, including Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties, will open Tuesday at the Oakville Indian Mounds Center and remain on display through Aug. 31. Curated by the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and the University of North Alabama, the exhibit features informational panels and pictures. Local women featured in the exhibit include Mary Lee Cagle, Annie Wheeler, Betty Ruth Ligon and Pearl Jackson-Greene, all of Lawrence County; Patti Malone, Mary Fletcher Wells, Brittany Howard, Tasia Malakasis and Deborah Ford, all of Limestone County; Athelyne Banks, Patti Cashin Sykes, Ella Hildreth, Mildred Nungester Wolfe, Peggy Allen Towns and Mae Jemison, all of Morgan County.
— Catherine Godbey
