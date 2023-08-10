Musician Erik Dylan will bring his storytelling songs to the Singer-Songwriter Series at the Princess Theatre on Thursday at 7 p.m. Dylan has penned songs recorded by Kip Moore, Brent Cobb, Luke Combs, Eric Paslay, Eli Young Band, Riley Green and the rock band Hinder. Dylan’s most recent album, “Baseball on the Moon,” features duets with Steve Earle and Luke Combs. Tickets cost $35 for reserved seating, $25 for preferred seating and $20 for standing room. princesstheatre.org.
Friday
The Henry Cho Show
Henry Cho, a nationally known comedian, will take the stage at the Princess Theatre on Friday at 7 p.m. Known for his storytelling and clean comedy, Cho performed on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” starred in a one-hour “Comedy Central” special, worked with Vince Gill and Carrie Underwood and shared the stage with Jerry Seinfeld, Jeff Foxworthy and Tim Allen. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $50 for premium seats and $40 for general admission. princesstheatre.com.
Friday-Saturday
Shakespeare in the Garden
An outdoor theater experience awaits Shakespeare lovers at Huntsville Botanical Garden. Huntsville Botanical Garden will partner with the University of Alabama in Huntsville to present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Friday and Aug. 19 and “Henry V” on Saturday and Aug. 18. The performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for Garden members and $30 for non-members. Tickets are available at hsvbg.org/things-to-do-2/.
Saturday
Brothers for Life 5K
Runs to benefit Brothers for Life will take place Saturday at Point Mallard Park. The 5K and 5K Ruck will begin at 8 a.m. The 1-mile fun run will start at 9 a.m. Cost is $35 for the 5k and 5k Ruck and $30 for the fun run. Sign-up at runsignup.com/Race/AL/Decatur/BrothersforLife5k. Proceeds will go to assisting Decatur’s sick and injured firefighters.
Saturday
Verlon Thompson and Shawn Camp: A Tribute to Guy Clark
Notable singer-songwriters Verlon Thompson and Shawn Camp will team up for “A Tribute to Guy Clark” on Saturday at the Princess Theatre. Clark’s songs include “L.A. Freeway,” “Desperados Waiting for a Train” and “Homegrown Tomatoes.” Thompson and Camp both performed with the late Clark. Tickets to the 7 p.m. concert cost $35 for premium, $30 for general admission and $25 for upper balcony. Princesstheatre.org.
Saturday-Sunday
SluiceFest
A musical festival showcasing the sounds of alternative, metal and rock bands will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Orion Amphitheatre, 701 Amphitheatre Drive N.W., in Huntsville. SluiceFest will feature several groups with Decatur ties, including Heel Turn on Saturday and Drop Diver and Camacho on Sunday. Doors open at 3 p.m. both days. Tickets cost $30 for a one-day pass or $40 for a two-day pass and are available at sluicefest.com
