Today
Music of the Movement
Soul singer Jonathan Blanchard will present a workshop and concert today in celebration of Black History Month. The workshop, “How to Entertain, Educate and Enlighten,” will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Alabama Center for the Arts’ performing arts building in downtown Decatur. The concert will start at 6:30 p.m. A reception will follow the concert. Admission to the events is free.
Today
'Rent'
Based on the Broadway musical by the same name, the 2005 movie “Rent” will air at the Princess Theatre tonight at 6. Admission is free. The movie follows a group of bohemian friends as they deal with drugs, paying their rent, sexuality and AIDS in New York City in 1989-1990. The film is rated PG-13.
Friday
St. Patrick’s Day Events
Get your green on with St. Patrick’s Day events in Athens on Friday. At the Merchants Alley in downtown Athens, listen to live music by Lockhart Music and Brandon Lee and enjoy food and drinks from 7-10 p.m. Athens Alehouse & Cellar will host St. Patrick’s Day Bash from 4-10 p.m. at 111 West Washington St. The event will include beer tents and music by Andrew’s Legend Band.
Saturday
The Big Deal
Go all in at a casino-themed event to give back to the community. The Big Deal, organized by Young Professionals of Decatur, will feature roulette, blackjack and more. For $55, guests will get $500 in play money and dinner. Tickets are available on the Facebook page for Young Professionals of Decatur and Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County. The fun will last from 6-9 p.m. at the Burningtree County Club.
Saturday
Lawrence County Music Fest
The first annual Lawrence County Music Fest featuring more than a dozen artists will be Saturday at the Lawrence County High School auditorium. The event will start at 5 p.m. While admission is free, organizers ask for a $10 donation. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society. Participating artists include Gospel Bluegrass Friends, Freedom Singers, Sandra Givens, Ray Sparks, Kyote Creek, Josie Ray Jones, The Liberty Quartet, CR Hood, Bro. Sam Waddell, Larry Yarbrough, Joyful Noise, Lowell & Glenda Thompson.
Monday
Lost Treasures of Alabama
Antebellum coins, paper currency and other artifacts will be on display during Jim Phillips’ Lost Treasures of Alabama talk at the William Bradford Huie Library in Hartselle on Monday. The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at 152 Sparkman St. N.W. For more information, call Michell Blaylock at 256-773-9880.
Tuesday
Wanda Vick Concert
Multi-instrumentalist Wanda Vick will perform at Athens State University’s McCandless Hall on Tuesday. The concert is part of the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention Concert Series. Vick, a bluegrass and country musician, will share the stage with her husband Mark Burchfield, her daughter Victoria Burchfield, Shaun Richardson and Seth Taylor. Over the past 30 years, Vick has played on thousands of recording sessions for notable artists, including Alabama, George Jones, Dolly Parton, Jason Aldean, Taylor Swift, Wynona and Big Town. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for children 17 and younger.
— Catherine Godbey
