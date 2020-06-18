Friday
3rd Friday To-Go
A modified 3rd Friday street festival, due to concerns over the coronavirus, will take place in downtown Decatur on Friday. As a temporary substitute to the typical monthly event with classic cars, street musicians and children’s activities, a 3rd Friday To-Go will highlight to-go options at area stores and restaurants on Second Avenue and Bank Street.
Friday
Summer Concert Series
A mix of rock, blues and country music will fill downtown Athens as the Summer Concert Series kicks off on Friday. The concert featuring Tom Cat and Bark the Dawg will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair and make sure to social distance.
Friday-Sunday
Softball Tournament
Sports will return to Decatur this weekend with the Tri-State Exposure Softball Tournament at Wilson Morgan Park, 300 Beltline Road S.W. The tournament will feature 78 teams from across the Southeast in three divisions, 14 and under, 16 and under and 18 and under. Games will begin at 8 a.m.
Saturday
Fireworks Show
Fireworks will light up the sky above Moulton on Saturday during the Grimes Fireworks Show. The free event will begin at 5 p.m. at 1509 Lawrence County 231. Fireworks will begin about 9 p.m. Food vendors will be onsite. Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs and wear a mask.
Today-July
Outdoor Art Exhibit
An outdoor art exhibit focused on promoting racial equality is currently on display in Huntsville at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Woodson Street. Organized by Huntsville artist Jahni Moore, the “Art Evolution” exhibit features pieces by 17 area artists. The exhibit will remain on display for a month before moving to another location.
Today to July 1
'Continuation' Art Exhibit
Explore the pots and quilts of Huntsville artist Guadalupe Lanning Robinson, a native of Mexico City, at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur. The exhibit features 16 pottery pieces, which celebrate Robinson’s Mexican and Southern cultures and traditions. Also on display are nine quilts created by Robinson. The exhibit will remain on display through July 1. Admission is free. The gallery is open Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon. Due to concerns over the coronavirus, to enter the gallery, individuals must be wearing a mask, use hand sanitizer, answer questions, show an ID and undergo a temperature check.
Monday
Book Discussion
Join author Vickie Spangler and illustrator Tracy McCann for a discussion on the book “Goodnight Decatur.” Second Read Books in downtown Decatur will host the Facebook Live event at 6 p.m. The picture book bedtime story features images of some of Decatur’s iconic places, including the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market, Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q, Morgan Price Candy Co. and more. facebook.com/2ndreadbooks.
— Catherine Godbey
