Thursday-Saturday
Rock the South
Jam out with some of country music’s stars during Rock the South in Cullman. The three-day festival will feature headliners Zach Bryan on Thursday, Riley Green on Friday and Chris Stapleton on Saturday. Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday and, along with Bryan, include music from Ella Langley, J.R. Carroll and Travis Tritt. Gates will open at 3 p.m. on Friday and feature Tristan Baugh, Mackenzie Carpenter, Chase Matthew and Bailey Zimmerman opening for Green. On Saturday, the gates open at 3 p.m., with music from Red Clay Strays, Madeline Edwards, Drake Milligan, Jo Dee Messina, Cody Johnson and Stapleton. General admission is $230. The music event attracts about 40,000 festivalgoers to York Farms, 1872 County Road 469, Cullman, each year.
Thursday-Saturday
'Outsiders Inside' Exhibit
Head to the Carnegie Visual Arts Center for the final chance to see the "Outsiders Inside" exhibit featuring the paintings by self-taught artists Terry Connor of Decatur, Jim Weaver of Florence and Mary Ann Casey of Auburn. The last day of the exhibit will be Saturday. The Carnegie, 207 Church St. N.E., is open Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free.
Friday-Sunday
'The Others'
Calhoun Fine Arts’ original production “The Others” will debut this weekend at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur. Students involved with the project are Paris Battle, Hailey Boyd, Jamar Echols, Mary Graben, Jasmine Hampton, Christina Johnson, Katie Cockrell, Kaiden Edwards, Wade Ellis and Gabby Golden. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. Admission is free with donations accepted.
Friday
The Alabama Troubadours
The Alabama Troubadours will perform the songs of legendary singer-songwriter John Prine on Friday at the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur. The band consists of Rick Carter of Rollin in the Hay and Telluride, Stan Foster of Rollin in the Hay and Phil and Foster, Donna Hall of Wet Willie and William “Moose” Harrell of Telluride. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $30 for premium seating.
Friday
The Art of Decatur Theatre
A new exhibit featuring works associated with the local performing arts community will open Friday at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur. The Art of Decatur Theatre exhibit will feature props, costumes, puppets, sets pieces, video clips, sound design and more from the Bank Street Players, Calhoun Theatre, Athenian Players, Dream Weavers and more. The exhibit will remain on display through Sept. 22. An artists’ reception will take place Friday at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 8 a.m.-noon, Friday.
Friday
Hartselle Health Fair
A health fair for individuals 55 and older will take place Friday, 8:30-10:30 a.m., at the Sparkman Civic Center, 406 Nance Ford Road in Hartselle. The Hartselle Health Fair will include games, music, door prizes, refreshments and more.
Saturday
Back-to-School Event
A Believe-and-Achieve back-to-school event with free food, inflatables, backpacks, school supplies and more will take place Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.at Open Door Church, 1202 Fifth Ave. S.W., Decatur. All school-aged children are invited to attend.
— Catherine Godbey
