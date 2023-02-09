Today-Saturday
Carnegie Carnival events
Upcoming Carnegie Carnival events include fashion shows, a gospel brunch, speakeasy, crawfish lunch and more. Tonight, dogs will take center stage in the Strut Your Paws Fashion Show at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E., at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for those not entering a pet or $20 for the owner and dog being entered.
Also tonight, queen candidate Kiya McRae will hold a bowling tournament at River City Lanes on U.S. 31 at 6 p.m. Registration is $100 for each four-person team. Highest scoring team will receive $500.
A Roaring Twenties Speakeasy benefitting queen candidate Melissa Parker will be Friday at 7 p.m. at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center. Admission to the event with drinks, gaming and dancing is $50 per ticket or $85 per couple. A password to get into the gaming room will be given to guests the day of the event. All guests must be 21 years old or older. For tickets, visit the Melissa Parker for Carnegie Queen Facebook page.
King candidate Philip Wright will host a Gospel Brunch at the Carnegie on Saturday at 11 a.m. The event will include gospel music by Heartfelt Evangelistic Team and Joyful Hearts and a breakfast. Tickets are $40, with children 11 and younger entering free.
A crawfish drawdown for queen candidate Kadie Long will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cross-Eyed Owl, 105 First Ave. N.E., Decatur. Admission is $100 and gets partygoers one ticket to drawdown and all-you-can-eat crawfish. The top drawdown prize is $5,000. Tickets are available at the Morgan County Association of Realtors, 1501 Fourth Ave. S.E.
Today
Gary Nicholson
Two-time Grammy-winning producer Gary Nicholson will perform at the Princess Theatre tonight at 7. A country and blues artist, Nicholson wrote the chart-topping songs “That’s the Thing about Love” recorded by Don Williams, “The Power of Love” recorded by Charley Pride, “One More Last Chance” recorded by Vince Gill, “Trouble with the Truth” recorded by Patty Loveless and more. Tickets cost $20 for standing room. princesstheatre.org.
Friday-Saturday
'Recognizing Mr. Right'
The musical “Recognizing Mr. Right,” written by Decatur’s Tiffany LaMeia, will premiere on Friday and Saturday at The Kamp, 801 Fretwell Ave. S.W., Decatur. Shows will be on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $35 on Friday and $50 for a VIP night on Saturday. Tickets available at tiffanylameia.com.
Saturday
National Make a Friend Day
The Historic Decatur Union Depot, 701 Railroad St. N.W., Decatur, will celebrate National Make a Friend Day with free spiced tea and tea cakes while they last. The depot will open from 10 a.m.-noon. Admission is free. Visitors who tour the depot during February also will receive a free print of a painting of the depot or the 1996 Olympic torch relay, which features images of downtown Decatur, a hot-air balloon and more. Prints are limited to one per family. The depot is open Monday-Friday, 1:30-4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon.
Saturday
Farmers Market Winter Market
The Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market's monthly winter market will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon on First Avenue in downtown Decatur. Expect to see meat vendors, baked goods, sweet potatoes and more.
Sunday
Super Bowl Watch Parties
Two establishments in Athens will hold Super Bowl watching parties to celebrate Quez Watkins and Reed Blankenship. Watkins, an Athens High graduate, and Blankenship, a West Limestone High graduate, both play for the Philadelphia Eagles, who will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Village Pizza, 222 W. Market St., will open at 2 p.m., and Limestone Legends Billiards, 111 S. Marion St., will open at 3 p.m. The event at Limestone Legends Billiards is open to ages 21 and older.
Monday
Meet and Greet with Wendy Rodrigue Magnus
Wendy Rodrigue Magnus, the widow of Louisiana artist George Rodrigue, the creator of the Blue Dog series, will be at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center on Monday, 5-7 p.m. Wendy will display original artwork by Rodrigue and talk about the artist, who reigned as Mardi Gras king in New Orleans in 1994. The meet-and-greet will begin at 5 p.m. with Wendy’s presentation scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available. Admission is free. Call the Carnegie at 256-341-0562 if you plan to attend.
— Catherine Godbey
