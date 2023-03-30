Friday-Sunday
Pinocchio and Swan Lake
The Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre’s annual Spring Fairytale Ballet will transport audiences into the worlds of “Pinocchio” and “Swan Lake” this weekend. The shows, featuring the company’s original “Pinocchio” and excerpts from “Swan Lake” will be Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Von Braun Playhouse in Huntsville. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $20 for students, seniors and military members and $15 for ages 9 and younger. Tickets are available at aybtheatre.org.
Saturday-Sunday
Egg Hunts
Lace up the tennis shoes, grab a basket and head to local egg hunts. Priceville’s annual egg hunt will be Saturday at 2 p.m. The hunt at Veterans Park on Alabama 67 will feature 4,000 candy-filled eggs and prize eggs. Children will be split into four age groups. Ages 2 and younger will be at the gazebo and can be assisted by a parent, ages 3 and 4 will be at the small ballfield, ages 5 to 7 will be at the large ballfield and ages 8 to 10 will be behind the small field. In case of rain, the event will take place April 8 at 2 p.m.
An egg hunt for dogs will be at Wilson Morgan Park’s dog enclosures on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. Along with dog treat-filled eggs, the event will include games and other activities.
A community egg hunt will take place Sunday at Chestnut Grove Elementary, on Cedarhurst Drive in Southwest Decatur, on Sunday from 2-3:30 p.m.
In Athens, a Community Easter EggStravaganza will be Saturday, 3-5 p.m. at Swan Creek Park in Athens on U.S. 31. Gates for special needs families will open at 2:30 p.m. Along with the egg hunt, the free event will include inflatables, games, music, a scavenger hunt and bake sale.
Saturday
Walk 4 Water
Walk to bring clean water to rural villages across the world during Walk 4 Water on Saturday at Wilson Morgan Park. Participants will carry jugs of water while walking 4 miles, the average distance individuals in developing countries walk to access water. Decatur Church of Christ is organizing the free event, which will raise funds for Healing Hands International’s clean water project. The event will begin at 9 a.m. To register, visit walk4water.org.
Saturday
Walking Tour
Learn the secrets and interesting facts of north Alabama towns during the April Walking Tours, which kick off on Saturday. Walks include the New Decatur/Albany walk, led by John Allison — meet at the Alabama Center for the Arts; the Houston District walk in Athens led by Will Weir — meet at the Athens-Limestone Visitors Center; the Mooresville walk — meet at the post office; and the Moulton walk — meet at Moulton First United Methodist Church. All of the walks will begin at 10 a.m.
Saturday
Springapalooza
Springapalooza, a community art festival featuring visual art, music, demonstrations and more will be Saturday at Church at Stone River, 3014 Danville Road S.W. The free family-friendly festival will begin at 10 a.m. and end at noon.
Saturday
Ultimate Oldies Rock & Roll Show
Jam out to the hits from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s during the Ultimate Oldies Rock & Roll Show at the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur on Saturday. Expect to hear songs, such as “Play that Funky Music,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Walking on Sunshine” and “Tin Roof Rusted.” Tickets cost $25 and are available at princesstheatre.org.
Sunday
Unity in the Community
Decatur Seventh-day Adventist Church will hold a Unity in the Community event on Sunday, noon-3 p.m., at Delano Park. The free event will feature health screenings, plant-based food samples, games, chair massages and art contests for children. Art supplies will be available at the event for children to create the works of art. In case of inclement weather, the event will take place at the church, 540 Beltline Road S.W.
— Catherine Godbey
