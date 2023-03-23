Friday
Artists’ Reception
The Carnegie Visual Arts Center will host a reception for mother and daughter artists Rebecca Sower and Erin Clemmons on Friday at 6 p.m. Sower and Clemmons are currently featured in the center’s “From Hand to Hand-Creativity as Legacy” exhibit, which is on display through April 22. Sower creates mixed media pieces influenced by the layering of textiles. Clemmons works in clay and creates pottery and sculpture. Admission to the event at the Carnegie, 207 Church St. N.E., Decatur, is $5 for guests and free for members.
Today-Saturday
'Shrek: The Musical'
Go on an adventure with Shrek the ogre and his best friend Donkey in “Shrek the Musical” performed by the Hartselle High School drama department. The musical follows Shrek and Donkey as they go in search of Princess Fiona. Featured songs include “What’s Up, Duloc?,” “Donkey Pot Pie,” “Air Guitar Crossover,” “Freak Flag” and “I’m a Believer.” Shows are tonight and Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 p.m., at Hartselle High School, 1000 Bethel Road N.E. Tickets cost $15 for general admission and $12 for students.
Saturday
River City Run
Take to the streets on Saturday for the annual 3M River City Run. The run will begin at Point Mallard Park with the 5K and 10K/5K double at 7:30 a.m., the 10K at 8:15 a.m. and the fun run at 8:30 a.m. Registration costs $40 for the double, $35 for the 10K, $30 for the 5K and $15 for the fun run. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Decatur/RiverCityRun. Registration ends at 8 p.m. on Friday.
Saturday
Nik’s Wish Social Event
Enjoy music and brews at Nik’s Wish Social Event organized by Somerville’s Joe Thompson. The event featuring Brandon Elder, Michelle Lee, Duane Walker and Decatur musician Tim Tucker will take place at Beezr, 109 Northside Square in Huntsville, on Saturday from 6-9 p.m. Admission is free with donations accepted. Donations will go to Nik’s Wish, an organization that grants wishes for young adults, ages 18-24, who are fighting cancer. Along with music, the event will include a silent auction.
Saturday
Attack on Litter
Join Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful and TVA to pick up litter along the Tennessee River in southern Limestone County on Saturday. Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. at Cowford Campground, 8700 Cowford Road. KALB and TVA will provide breakfast, trash bags, mesh bags, litter grabbers, gloves, safety vests and buckets. Volunteers may bring shovels and rakes. Sunscreen and bug repellent is suggested. The cleanup will last until noon. To register, call 256-233-8000 or email KALBCares@gmail.com
Saturday
Hollywood Hits
The Huntsville Symphony Orchestra will bring to life the music of the movies during the Hollywood Hits concert on Saturday at the Von Braun Center. Expect to hear music by film composer John Williams, who created the score for “Superman” and the “Star Wars” series, Henry Mancini, John Barry, Maurice Jarre and Michael Gioacchino. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and are available at hso.org.
Tuesday
Alabama Baseball
The University of Alabama baseball team will face off with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Tuesday at Toyota Field in Madison. The gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and the first pitch will take place at 6:05 p.m. Tickets start at $8 and are available at milb.com/rocket-city/events/rolltide. Parking costs $6.75 in advance through Clutch! Or $10 the day of the game. In the event of inclement weather, the game will be Wednesday.
— Catherine Godbey
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.