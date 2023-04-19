Today-Saturday
'ART!'
The Bank Street Players' staging of the play “ART!” will open tonight at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E. The play revolves around three friends, whose previously solid friendship becomes shaky after the purchase of an expensive painting. Directed by Carron Clark Morgan, the show stars Melissa Lawler, Rachel Hutchens and Jesse Lane. Shows are tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Because of adult language, the show is not appropriate for young audiences.
Today
'Willie’s Gift'
A short documentary film about Athens High School’s 1975 state championship football team will premiere tonight. Written by Athens native Keith Dunnavant, the film features interviews with running back and linebacker Freddie Smith, head coach Larry McCoy and players John Marshall, Steve Parker, Bill Ming and Thomas Woodroof. Following the film, Dunnavant will host a question-and-answer session with members of the team. The film will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Athens High School. Tickets cost $20. Sales benefit Feed the Eagle, the food and nutrition program that supports the Athens High football team.
Today-April 30
Downtown Open
A free round of putt-putt golf awaits at downtown Huntsville’s urban course featuring 18 holes. Pick up scorecards and golf balls BeeZr, 109 North Side Square, and Honest Coffee Roasters, 114 Clinton Ave. East.
Friday
'Look' Reception
A reception for the “Look” exhibit featuring works by Athens State students will take place Friday, 6-7:30 p.m., at the Alabama Center for the Arts, 133 Second Ave. N.E., Decatur. Admission is free. The annual exhibit, which displays artwork by Athens State seniors, will remain on display through April 28. The Alabama Center for the Arts is open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon.
Friday
3rd Friday
Downtown Decatur’s 3rd Friday street festival will kick off for the 2023 season with music, cars, food trucks and more this week. The fun along Second Avenue from Lee Street Northeast to Gordon Drive Southeast will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will last until 9. No parking will be allowed on Second Avenue after 4 p.m. This month’s event will feature a children’s bicycle parade and the opening of Decatur’s Blue Bike program, a bicycle rental program. Featured performers on the main stage between Johnston and Grant streets will be country group Blue Water Revival. The band will begin playing at 6:30 p.m.
Friday-Saturday
Brass Band Championships
Brass bands from across North America will converge on the Von Braun Center in Huntsville for the North American Brass Band Championships on Friday and Saturday. The competition will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday and will run to 10 p.m. on both days. Admission is $30 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Sunday
Praise in the Alley
Jerome and Tiffany Malone, of Oasis: Christ’s Church at Athens, will host Praise in the Alley in downtown Athens on Sunday. The event will feature music by Oasis Worship and Praise, Will Stutts, Friendship Worship, Zami Mare, Cynthia Hines and Antonio Woodruff. Admission is free. The music will begin at 4 p.m. and last until 7.
— Catherine Godbey
