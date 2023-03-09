Today
Singer-Songwriter Night
Singer-songwriter Courtney Patton will bring her mix of Americana, country and folk to the Princess Theatre tonight. During the intimate concert in the Listening Lounge, Patton will share her songs and the stories behind her songs. Tickets cost $20 for standing room and are available at princesstheatre.org.
Friday
Twitty & Lynn
A Tribute to Loretta and Conway: Country duo Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty will bring the music of country legends Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty to the Princess Theatre on Friday during A Tribute to Loretta and Conway. The tribute concert will feature music, storytelling and versions of classic country hit songs sung by Tayla Lynn, Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, and Tre Twitty, Conway Twitty’s grandson. Tickets start at $30 and are going fast. Princesstheatre.org.
Friday-Saturday
Huntsville Havoc
The Huntsville Havoc will host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in a two-game series at the Von Braun Center on Friday and Saturday. The puck will drop at 7 each night. On Friday night, the Havoc will pay homage to Nickelodeon and the game show “Double Dare.” Saturday night will be Trash Pandas Night. Tickets to the hockey games start at $13.
Saturday
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The 46th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will roll through the streets of downtown Huntsville starting at 11 a.m. The parade will start on Holmes Avenue, turn onto Monroe Street, Jefferson Street, Eustis Avenue, Washington Street and end on Meridian Street.
Saturday
Downtown Decatur Pub Crawl
Downtown Decatur will go green on Saturday in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. The pub crawl, which has become an annual celebration, will kick off at noon and end at 9 p.m. Participating sites include Simp McGhee's, Bank Street Grill, Josie's, The Brick Deli, Mellow Mushroom, Moe's Original Bar B Que, Princess Theatre, The Little Cigar Shoppe, B.B. Perrins, The RailYard and Cross Eyed Owl. Pub crawlers can pick up a punch card at the Princess Theatre, visit nine of the 11 sites and return the card to the Princess for a chance of winning a prize.
Sunday
Youth Art Month
An opening reception for the Huntsville Museum of Art’s Youth Art Month exhibit will take place Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. An awards ceremony for the Alabama State Council on the Arts Visual Arts Achievement Program District Blue Ribbon finalists and Congressional Art Competition winner will be at 2 p.m. Decatur High School senior Camryn Birgans’ photograph of her mother, titled “Perfectly Imperfect,” was chosen as the Congressional Art Competition winner. Her piece will hang in Washington, D.C., for a year. The Youth Art Month exhibit will remain on display through April 23. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday; and noon-5 p.m., Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for ages 60 and older, members of the military and educators, $5 for ages 6-11 and free for ages 5 and younger.
Tuesday
Huntsville Soccer
Get your kicks at the preseason home match when Huntsville City Football Club hosts FC Cincinnati 2 on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at John Hunt Park, 2151 Airport Rd. S.W. Huntsville City FC, a reserve team of Nashville SC, will celebrate its inaugural year in the MLS NEXT Pro league when the regular season starts this spring. Tickets to the preseason game cost $8.
— Catherine Godbey
