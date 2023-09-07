Thursday-Sunday
Trash Pandas
Cheer on the Rocket City Trash Pandas as the team hosts its final homestand of the season. The Trash Pandas will face off against the Pensacola Wahoos on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 6:35 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:35 p.m. Tickets start at $8 and are available at milb.com/rocket-city. Fireworks will follow the games on Friday and Saturday night.
Friday
Drake White and the Big Fire
Drake White and the Big Fire will bring a mix of country, soul and Southern rock to the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur on Friday. The band has opened for Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more. Some of the band’s songs include “Pound Cake,” “Power of a Woman,” “Ladder to the Sky” and more. Tickets to the concert cost $35 for general admission and $30 for upper balcony. Tickets are available at princesstheatre.org.
Saturday
Gen. Joe Wheeler’s Birthday Celebration
Celebrate Gen. Joe Wheeler’s birthday with a trip back in time to 1899. Travel to Pond Spring, Wheeler’s Hillsboro home, for the celebration on Saturday, which will include reenactors, music by the Remnants Band and gospel group Joyful Noise, the firing of a Civil War-era cannon and free horse-drawn carriage rides. Pond Spring is at 12280 Alabama 20 in Hillsboro. Festivities will take place 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission to the event is free, but tours of the Joe Wheeler home cost a fee.
Saturday
Black Authors Rock
Held at Decatur’s Brown Books and More, the Black Authors Rock book signing will celebrate Black literature. The event, set for Saturday, 1-3 p.m., at 2119 Westmead Drive S.W., will include an author meet-and-greet with authors Pattye Glosson, 10-year-old Purpose Copeland and more.
Saturday
Superhero Day
A parade of superheroes await attendees to the annual Superhero Day at Athens’ Big Spring Park, 100 North Beaty St., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry fee is a penny per year of age, which will go to childhood cancer. Along with the parade, the event will feature games, rides, slides, bounce castles, sidewalk chalk, face painting and more.
Monday
Decatur Park Concerts
The Decatur Park Concerts will return on Monday to kick off the second half of the outdoor concert series. Monday’s concert, which will start at 6 p.m. at Founders Park on Bank and Church streets will feature the Southern rock and blues of Bimini Road. Food trucks will be on site. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Monday
African-American Families in Hartselle
The Hartselle Historical Society Lunch and Learn will hold a program featuring the Rev. Wylheme Ragland on Monday, noon-1:30 p.m., at East Highland Baptist Church, 1030 Main St. E., Hartselle. The program will focus on the stories of African American families in Hartselle.
Wednesday
Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn
Learn about herbs and how to use them in cooking during the Master Gardeners Lunch & Learn program on Wednesday at noon at the Aquadome, 1202 Fifth Ave. S.W. Admission is free.
— Catherine Godbey
