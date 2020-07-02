Today
Parachute Team Demonstration
The United States Army's Black Daggers will honor health care workers with parachute demonstrations in Athens and Decatur today. The parachute team will jump above Athens-Limestone Hospital at 10 a.m. and Decatur Morgan Hospital at 1 p.m.
Today
Patriotic Golf Cart Parade
Golf carts decorated for the Fourth of July will parade through downtown Courtland at 7 p.m. tonight. Organizers expect 10 to 12 carts to participate in the parade. Along with the carts, the parade will feature patriotic music. Individuals interested in decorating a golf cart for the parade can call 256-366-6796. The event is free and open to the public.
Saturday
Farmers Market
Kick off the Fourth of July with a stop by the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market for fresh fruit and vegetables to create patriotic themed dishes for the day. The market on First Avenue will open at 7 a.m. and close at 1 p.m. Items include tomatoes, peaches, peppers, cucumbers, squash, okra, blueberries, coffee, baked goods and more. Organizers ask that visitors practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Saturday
Elk River Boat Parties
Two boat parties on the Fourth of July will take place on the Elk River in Limestone County. Saturday’s events begin at 3 p.m. The Elk River Boat Party on Anderson Creek, north off the Lee-Hi Bridge, will feature the band Kozmic Mama. South of the bridge, the annual Born Free Bash will feature music by The Jeff Quillen Band. Both parties are by boat only. Both will end in time for the Bay Village Fireworks Show, which will start at 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. The 20-minute show will be fired from a floating platform.
Saturday
Red, White and Boom Drive-In
Athens will host a drive-in fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday night. The annual Red, White and Boom show at Athens Stadium on U.S. 31 will be synchronized to music aired on 105.1 FM. Organizers recommend spectators find a parking spot by 8 p.m. and, due to concerns over the coronavirus, remain in their cars during the show. People who need to get out of their vehicles should wear masks and practice social distancing. To watch the fireworks, park in the parking lots adjacent to U.S. 31 and U.S. 251.
Saturday
Patriotic Extravaganza
The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host a Fourth of July Patriotic Extravaganza on Saturday, which will culminate with a fireworks show. Gates open at 4 p.m. Activities include a bungee jump trampoline, swing rides and live entertainment. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. The facility will operate at half capacity. Tickets cost $10 per person, kids 2 and younger enter free. $6 for parking. To order tickets, visit milb.com/rocket-city.
Monday
Huntsville’s Concerts in the Park
The Huntsville Brass Band and JED-EYE will play patriotic music during Concerts in the Park in Big Spring Park on Monday night. The music will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by fireworks. Make sure to bring a blanket or chair and food for a picnic. Organizers encourage attendees to stay 6 feet apart and wear masks. Admittance is free.
Tuesday
Material Surroundings
A new exhibit at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center in downtown Decatur featuring the textile creations of Auburn’s Sheri Schumacher and Florence’s Nadene Mairesse will open Tuesday. The exhibit will include clothing, wraps and quilts. “Material Surroundings” will remain on display through Aug. 16. The Carnegie, 207 Church St. N.E., is open Tuesday to Friday, 10 am.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is free with donations accepted. The exhibit also is viewable online at carnegiearts.org.
