Today-Saturday
Trash Pandas
Batter up. The first home series for the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ 2023 baseball season is taking place this week. The three-game series, which begins tonight, pits the Trash Pandas against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The teams will face off tonight, Friday and Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Toyota Field, 500 Trash Panda Way, Madison. Tickets start at $8. Special events include fireworks after each game. milb.com/rocket-city.
Today
The Steel Woods Concert
Country music group The Steel Woods will take the Princess Theatre stage in downtown Decatur tonight. Expect to hear elements of Southern rock, bluegrass and Americana from the band influenced by Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Led Zeppelin. The Steel Woods, featuring Wes Bayliss on guitar and vocals, Johnny Stanton on bass, Isaac Senty on drums and Tyler Powers on guitar, has toured with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dwight Yoakam, Jamey Johnson, Miranda Lambert and Blackberry Smoke. Musician Red Shanan will open tonight’s concert. Tickets cost $30 for floor and balcony seats and $25 for upper balcony seats. Princesstheatre.org.
Today-April 14
Calhoun Art Show
Works of art created by Calhoun Community College art students are on display at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur. The show includes drawings, prints, photographs, digital art, sculptures, paintings and more. An awards reception will take place Tuesday at noon. The center for the arts is open Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon. Admission is free.
Friday
Sundance Head Concert
Sundance Head, who won Season 11 of “The Voice” and toured with Blake Shelton, will bring his soulful country to the Princess Theatre on Friday. The musician has written and recorded with the likes of ZZ Top and opened for the Zac Brown Band. Tickets to the concert cost $35 and are available at princesstheatre.org.
Friday-Saturday
Egg Hunts
Churches and community organizations will hold egg hunts this weekend. On Friday, Calvary Assembly’s Family Fun Night will include a helicopter egg drop with 50,000 eggs, food trucks, inflatables, petting zoo, train rides, pony rides and more. The free event at the church, 4839 Calvary Boulevard in Tanner, will begin at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Decatur’s New Way Out’s 8th annual Easter event at Pines Park, 1612 Fifth St. N.W., will feature an egg hunt, horse rides, basketball “Gotcha” tournament, bicycle giveaway and food. The fun lasts from 1 to 5 p.m.
Decatur’s Open Door Church, led by the Rev. Michael Jefferson, will host an Easter Eggs-perience event on Saturday at Decatur Youth Services, 1202 Fifth Ave. S.W. The event, scheduled for 2-4 p.m., includes an egg hunt, food, inflatables, games and more.
In Athens, New Life Assembly of God will hold a Helicopter Egg Drop on Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the church, 16768 U.S. 72. The drop will include more than 15,000 eggs filled with candy and toys. A separate egg grab will take place for younger children and those with special needs at 11 a.m. The egg drops will be at 11:30 a.m. for first-to-third graders, noon for fourth-to-sixth graders and 12:30 p.m. for teens.
In Lawrence County, an Easter Egg Drop at Oakville Indian Mounds, 1219 County Road 187, Danville, will be Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. More than 5,000 eggs will be dropped from two fire department ladder trucks. Drop times are 12:30 p.m. for ages 5 and younger and 1 p.m. for ages 6 to 12. Along with the egg hunts, the event organized by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will include food trucks, face painting, music and more.
Saturday
Farmers Market
The Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market will open for the season on Saturday. Expect to see strawberries, other produce, baked goods, crafts and more. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.
Saturday
Comedy Night
Three comedians will fill the Princess Theatre with laughter on Saturday night. The evening will feature nationally known entertainers Percy Crews, who performed on “BET Comic View” and “Showtime at the Apollo,” Deno Posey, who worked with Steve Harvey, Sinbad and more, and JP Laffsum. Tickets start at $35 and are available at princesstheatre.org.
Wednesday
Lunch & Learn
The Morgan County Master Gardeners’ Lunch & Learn Birds of Prey program on Wednesday will feature Curt Cearly with Rise Raptor Project. The program will begin at noon at the Aquadome, 1202 Fifth Ave. S.W.
— Catherine Godbey
