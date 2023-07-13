Thursday
Taylor Hunnicutt and Matt Prater
Musicians Taylor Hunnicutt and Matt Prater will play the Singer-Songwriter Series at the Princess Theatre on Thursday. Hunnicutt, who mixes blues and soul with country and Americana, has shared the stage with Joshua Ray Walker, Jo Dee Messina, the Red Clay Strays and more. She is recording her next album at Clearwave Studios in Decatur. Prater, of Athens, brings a folk-roots-country sound to the stage. Tickets to the 7 p.m. event cost $20 for standing room. Reserved and preferred seating are sold out. Princesstheatre.org.
Thursday
Blue Highway
The Grammy-nominated bluegrass group Blue Highway will perform at Athens State University as part of the Fiddlers Concert Series on Thursday. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at McCandless Hall. The group has won 32 International Bluegrass Music Association awards and a Dove Award. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for ages 17 and younger. Tickets are available at tvotfc.org/concert-series/blue-highway.
Thursday-Sept. 5
Helen Keller Art Show
More than three dozen pieces of art created by students in Alabama with visual impairments, blindness and deaf-blindness fill the walls of the Alabama Center for the Arts’ walking gallery. The Helen Keller Art Show exhibit, which opened Thursday, will remain on display through Sept. 5. Works can be purchased for $100 with funds helping with the cost of framing, opening reception, scholarships and summer workshops. The Alabama Center for the Arts, 133 Second Ave. N.E., is open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon. Admission is free.
Friday
Singing in the Park
The husband-and-wife duo Dean will perform during Athens’ Singing in the Park on Friday. The free outdoor concert will begin at 6 p.m. at Athens' Big Spring Memorial Park. Visitors should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food trucks will be on site.
Saturday
Prints by Pablo Picasso
A new exhibit featuring prints by Pablo Picasso will open at the Huntsville Museum of Art on Saturday. Approximately 60 prints will be on display through Oct. 15. The museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for ages 60 and older, $5 for students and children, ages 5-11, and free for ages 4 and younger. A lecture and reception with Megan Fontanella, curator of modern art and provenance at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $100. hsvmuseum.org/a-graphic-journey-prints-by-pablo-picasso.
Sunday
Huntsville Soccer
The Huntsville City FC will face off against Toronto FC II on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Joe Davis Stadium, 3125 Leeman Ferry Road. Tickets range from $8-55.
Wednesday
Animal Feedings
The Cook Museum of Natural Science holds diamond terrapin feedings and oceans tank feedings on Wednesdays. The diamond terrapin feeding begins at 10:30 a.m. The oceans tank feeding will take place at 3:30 p.m. Admission to the Cook Museum, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E., costs $20 for ages 15 and older, $17 for ages 65 and older and military members, $15 for ages 3-14, and free for ages 2 and younger.
Wednesday
Wild Wednesday Hike
Get the kids out into nature with Wild Alabama’s Wild Wednesday Hike in Lawrence County. The hike, for children and their guardians, will wind along the Sipsey Fork, Alabama’s only Wild and Scenic River. The 1-to-2-mile hike will begin at 9:30 a.m. To reserve a space, visit flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTgzMjYz. Make sure to bring a daypack with lunch, snacks and water, an Epi Pen, if needed, a walking stick, personal items, such as toilet paper and a small trash bag, and a journal or sketchbook, if desired.
— Catherine Godbey
