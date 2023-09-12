Thursday
Singer-Songwriter Series
Singer-songwriter Shannon Lawson will bring his mix of country, bluegrass, blues and rock to the Princess Theatre on Thursday at 7 p.m. During the intimate concert, Lawson, who co-wrote “Like I Never Broke Her Heart” for Randy Owens and “Look at You” for Big & Rich, will share his songs and the stories behind the songs. Tickets cost $20 and are available at princesstheatre.org.
Thursday
'The Greatest Showman'
A screening of the film “The Greatest Showman” will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Alabama Center for the Arts’ green space in downtown Decatur. Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket. Young Professionals of Decatur organized the event.
Thursday
Book Event
Decatur author Cindy Small will discuss and sign copies of her memoir “Sequin Faces” during a book signing on Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E. The book delves into Small’s New Orleans upbringing. Admission is free. Refreshments and a cash bar will be available.
Thursday
Coloring Night with Bryson Thurston
Enjoy a night of art and coloring at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, 207 Church St. N.E., on Thursday from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The event will feature artist and author Bryson Thurston, of Decatur. Thurston’s paintings are currently on display at the Carnegie in the “Imaginarium Magnificent,” which will close Saturday. Pages from Thurston’s self-published coloring book “Planet You — Piece by Piece” will be available for guests to color. Admission is free.
Saturday
Trail of Tears Ride
Hundreds of motorcyclists from across the Southeast will unite to honor Native Americans during the Trail of Tears ride on Saturday. The annual commemorative ride will begin at the Alabama and Tennessee line on U.S. 72 in Bridgeport at 8 a.m. on Sept. 16. Participants will travel U.S. 72 to Interstate 565 and head west through Athens and Florence before arriving in Waterloo around 3 p.m. The riders will stop for lunch at Redstone Harley-Davidson in Madison at noon. Waterloo will hold a free powwow Friday-Sunday. The three-day event will include flute and drum music and displays of Native American artisans. The event honors and remembers the Native Americans forced to take the Trail of Tears journey. al-tn-trailoftears.net/the-ride/introduction.
Saturday
Military Tribute Night
Cheer on the USA Patriots and AUSA Softball as the teams face off during the annual Military Tribute Night softball game at Toyota Field in Madison on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. The USA Patriots, made up of athletic and veteran amputees, will host a pre-game meet and greet from 5:15-5:45 p.m. A patriotic fireworks display will follow the seven-inning game. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 at the gate.
Saturday
Ruthie Foster Concert
Three-time Grammy-nominated blues artist Ruthie Foster will bring her mix of blues, folk, gospel, jazz and soul to the Princess Theatre on Saturday. Foster, a 10-time Blues Music Awards winner, received Grammy nominations in 2010 for best contemporary blues album, in 2012 for best blues album and in 2014 for best blues album. Foster’s ninth studio album, "Healing Time," released in November 2022, was written during the pandemic. Tickets to the 7 p.m. concert cost $35 for premium seats, $30 for general admission and $25 for upper balcony. Tickets are available at princesstheatre.org.
Monday
Decatur Park Concerts
The classic rock and country band 347 will play the Decatur Park Concerts series on Monday at Founders Park on Bank and Church streets. The free outdoor concert will begin at 6 p.m. Food trucks will be on site. Bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Wednesday
The Wilder Blue
The Wilder Blue will fill the Princess Theatre with a rock-influenced country sound on Wednesday. The five-piece band’s songs feature four- and five-part harmonies, steel guitars and more. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25-35 and are available at princesstheatre.org.
— Catherine Godbey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.