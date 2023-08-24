Thursday
‘True Grit’
A free showing of the classic American western “True Grit” starring John Wayne will take place Thursday night at the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur. Wayne earned an Academy Award for his depiction of U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn. The movie will begin at 7 p.m.
Thursday-Friday
High School Football
The high school football season kicks off this week with games on Thursday with East Limestone hosting Athens and Friday with Austin High hosting Hartselle High and Decatur High hosting Mae Jemison. Other games include Lauderdale County hosting Tanner on Thursday and Falkville hosting Vinemont, Priceville at Plainview and West Morgan at Randolph on Friday. Games will begin at 7 p.m., except for the Priceville game, which will start at 7:30 p.m., and the Falkville game, which will begin at 8 p.m.
Saturday
Bill J. Dukes 7@7 Run
The annual Bill J. Dukes 7@7 Run benefiting the Mental Health Association in Morgan County will be Saturday. The race of 7 kilometers (4.34 miles), held in memory of former Decatur mayor Bill Dukes, begins at 7 a.m. at Point Mallard. Registration is $40. Proceeds will go to MHA’s Friendship House, Operation Santa Claus, Depression Support Group, May mental health projects, the Alzheimer’s program and Rape Response Advocacy program. Runners can register at mhainmc.net or runsignup.com/Race/AL/Decatur/BillJDukes7at7Run.
Saturday
Steak Cookoff
A Steak Cookoff to benefit the Carnegie Visual Arts Center will be Saturday at Ingalls Harbor. Teams will compete in the steak category along with a cocktail and wing category. The awards ceremony will take place at 5 p.m.
Saturday
Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama
Area high school seniors from Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties will participate in the Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama program Saturday at 5 p.m. at Athens Renaissance School. Admission is $10. At stake is the chance to earn college scholarships and the opportunity to compete at the state level. The top-scoring participant from each county will secure a spot at the state program scheduled for January. Judges will evaluate the contestants on interview, scholastics, fitness, self-expression and talent. The talent portion will include dance numbers, a hula hoop performance, spoken word recitations and more.
Saturday
Decatur Fanfare
Some of Decatur’s young musicians will take center stage during the Decatur Youth Symphony’s Decatur Fanfare concert on Saturday night at Turner-Surles Community Resource Center, 702 Sycamore St. N.W. The program will highlight music from Decatur’s young musicians and the Madison County Band. The concert will last from 6-8 p.m. Tickets cost $15 and are available at decaturyouthsymphony.org.
Saturday
Athens State University Community Band Concert
Music from the movies will entertain audiences during Athens State University Community Band’s free concert on Saturday night. The “An Evening at the Movies” concert will feature songs from John Williams, who composed “Star Wars,” “E.T.” and “Jaws,” the Bond movies and Disney films. The concert at the university’s Founders Hall Lawn will begin at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring a picnic, chairs and blanket.
Saturday
Summerfest on the Square
A mini music festival in downtown Athens on Saturday will benefit the Make a Way Foundation, which provides services to individuals with special needs. The festival will feature the bands Ledfoot, Backroad Sinners, Drunk in Memphis and Will Paustian. The festival on the square in Athens will begin at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Saturday
“Elvis Remembered”
Elvis Presley tribute artist Michael Dean and Memphis will bring the king of rock ‘n’ roll’s songs to the Princess Theatre on Saturday. During the “Elvis Remembered” concert, expect to hear Presley’s classic gospel and rock tunes. Special guest Larry Strickland, who sang back-up for Elvis, will join the concert. Tickets cost $25 and are available at princesstheatre.org.
