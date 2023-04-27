Today
Strolling Through the Arts
Calhoun Community College and Athens State students will take center stage during Strolling Through the Arts at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur tonight at 6. Entertainment will include the Calhoun Chorale, Calhoun Show Band, musical theater and the Athens State University thesis exhibit. The event also will include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets cost $40 and are available at alabamacenterforthearts.org/events or by calling 256-260-4293.
Today
'Sixteen Candles'
The coming-of-age romantic comedy “Sixteen Candles” will be screened at the Princess Theatre in downtown Decatur tonight. The 1984 movie starring Molly Ringwald will begin at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
Friday
Comedian Trae Crowder
Dubbed the “Liberal Redneck,” comedian Trae Crowder will take the Princess Theatre stage on Friday night. Crowder, who wrote “The Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin’ Dixie Outta the Dark," has 145,000 followers on Instagram and more than 990,000 likes on Facebook. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at princesstheatre.org.
Friday
Fridays After Five
Music, food trucks and children's activities will fill downtown Athens during the Fridays After Five series, held the fourth Friday of the month. This month's highlights include music by JUICE from 5 to 8:30 p.m. and food trucks offering everything from hot dogs to lobster to wagyu burgers to beignets. Organizers encouraged individuals to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Saturday
Historic Decatur Garden Tour
Stop and smell the roses during the Garden Tour in the historic neighborhoods of Old Decatur and Albany on Saturday. A special hosted garden tour will begin at 10 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian, 801 Jackson St. S.E., and highlight homes along Eighth Avenue Southeast and Jackson Street. The tour will conclude at Delano Park.
Self-guided tours will start at 11 a.m. and run until 3 p.m. Tour sites include 120 Cherry St. N.E., 417 Line St. N.E., 612 Oak St. N.E., 425 Sherman St. S.E., 636 Sherman St. S.E., 824 Sherman St. S.E., 819 Jackson St. S.E., 1008 Gordon Drive S.E. and 1012 Gordon Drive S.E. Tour maps, water bottles and restrooms are available at Westminster. Admission is free.
Saturday
Brahms’ 'German Requiem'
The Huntsville Symphony Orchestra will present Brahms’ “German Requiem” on Saturday at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. The composer wrote the piece in response to the deaths of his mother and his friend and mentor. Joining the orchestra will be soprano Christine Weber, bass-baritone Michael Dean and the Calhoun Community College Chorale. The 7:30 p.m. concert will begin with “Sinfonia da Requiem” by English composer Benjamin Britten. Tickets start at $15 and are available at hso.org.
Saturday
Hope for Athens
Free groceries, haircuts and more will be available at Hope for Athens on Saturday. Organized by the Athens Ministerial Alliance, the event will provide free health services, children’s shoes, haircuts, groceries, family portraits, health services, children’s resources, children’s games and prayer to the community. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Swan Creek Park, 101 U.S. 31 in Athens. No identification is required.
Saturday and Tuesday
Embracing Art
The Carnegie Visual Arts Center's 21st annual Embracing Art exhibit will open Saturday with a birthday and garden party. The celebration, set for 1-3 p.m., marks the 20th anniversary of the opening of the arts center on Church Street Northwest in downtown Decatur. Along with browsing the exhibit, visitors can peruse a plant sale, which will benefit Camp Carnegie, participate in children's art activities and watch a dog agility course.
On Tuesday, the Embracing Art XXI open house and awards presentation will take place at the Carnegie. The winners will be announced at 12:15 p.m. Admission to the Carnegie is free with donations accepted.
Sunday
Calhoun Class Voice Recital
Under the direction of voice instructor Granville Oldham Jr., Calhoun voice students will present “17th Century to the ‘70s” recital on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur. Featured songs include “Sento nel core,” “Vol, che sapete” from “Marriage of Figaro,” “Batti, Batti” from “Don Giovanni,” “Escape,” “Feelin’ Good,” “Killing Me Softly,” “Lean on Me,” “Superstitious,” “I Will Survive,” “Hooked on a Feeling” and more. Admission is free.
— Catherine Godbey
