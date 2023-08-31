Friday
History First
Get an inside look at the restoration of First Baptist’s 115-year-old Stephenson Chapel during Decatur Parks and Recreation’s History First presentation on Friday. The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Stephenson Chapel on the corner of Lafayette and Oak streets in Northeast Decatur. Admission is free. The year-and-a-half renovation included restoring the organ, replacing ceiling tiles and adding a custom stencil over the arched doorways, new pews, an accessible ramp into the chapel, and custom-made stained-glass windows.
Friday
River City Rivalry
Bragging rights for the city’s football teams and Austin and Decatur high school fans are up for grabs as the Red Raiders host the Black Bears on Friday at Ogle Stadium. The game will begin at 7 p.m. After a seven-year winning streak by Austin, Decatur High won last year’s matchup 28-14. Tickets cost $9 and are available on the S2 Pass app. Spectators can only carry clear bags no larger than a one-gallon plastic freezer bag. Diaper bags will be inspected before being allowed in the stadium.
Saturday
Ray Wylie Hubbard
Singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard will bring his mix of country, folk and blues to the Princess Theatre stage on Saturday. Hubbard’s recent album, “Co-Starring Too,” features Willie Nelson, Steve Earle, Ringo Starr, Wynonna Judd, Ann Wilson and more. Tickets to the 7 p.m. concert cost $35 for general admission and $25 for upper balcony.
Saturday-Sunday
Alabama Labor Day Cup
Hundreds of youth athletes will descend on Decatur’s Jack Allen Recreation Complex for the Alabama Labor Day Cup soccer tournament. The two-day tournament will feature more than 70 teams from across the Southeast. Parking passes for the weekend are $10 per vehicle.
Saturday-Monday
Point Mallard Water Park
Enjoy a final frolic in the wave pool, jump from the diving board and slide down the water flumes at Point Mallard’s aquatic center. The water park will close for the season after Monday. Hours are 1-6 p.m. Admission is $28 for ages 12-61; $23 for ages 3-11 and 62 and older; free for ages 2 and younger. pointmallardpark.com.
Sunday
Hairstyling Competition
The Battle of the Baddest hairstyling competition will feature barbers and hairstylists competing for the titles of King of Alabama Battle and Queen of Alabama Battle. The event, which also will include a makeup competition, will take place Sunday at Ingalls Harbor from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission to the event organized by the Alabama School of Barbering is free. Food trucks and vendors will be onsite.
Sunday
Community Barbecue
A 1990s and 2000s themed community barbecue will be held at Jesse Lewis Smith Park, 102 Somerville Road S.E., on Sunday at 4 p.m. All minors must be accompanied by adults.
Tuesday
Oliver Wood Trio
The Oliver Wood Trio will fill the Princess Theatre with a blend of folk, gospel, country-soul and Americana on Tuesday. Oliver Wood, the frontman of the Wood Brothers since 2004, released “Always Smilin’,” his debut album as a solo artist, in 2021. The trio consists of Wood, Jano Rix on drums and Ted Pecchio on bass. Tickets to the 7 p.m. concert cost $35 for premium seats, $30 for general admission and $25 for upper balcony.
Wednesday
'We’ll Meet Again'
The original musical “We’ll Meet Again” about Henry Stern, who escaped Germany with his Jewish family for America and found a home in Opelika, Alabama, will come to the Princess Theatre stage on Wednesday. The heart-warming patriotic production includes World War II era songs as well as Jewish and German songs. Expect to hear “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “Juke Box Saturday Night,” “Hava Nagila” and more. Tickets to the 7 p.m. performance cost $35 for premium seats, $30 for general admission and $25 for upper balcony. Available at princesstheatre.org or by calling 256-350-1745.
— Catherine Godbey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.