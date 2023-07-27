Thursday
Back-to-School Jam
Free backpacks, school supplies, food and games await children at Decatur Youth Services’ annual Back-to-School Jam on Thursday at Ingalls Harbor, 802 Wilson St. N.W. The fun will begin at 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Thursday
Eric Johanson
Singer-songwriter Eric Johanson will bring his mix of blues, rock, progressive and Americana to the Princess Theatre on Thursday. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20-30 and are available at princesstheatre.org.
Thursday-Saturday
Kiddie Carnival
The Athens Lions Club’s Kiddie Carnival will be open for the last time this season. The rides, which are best suited for children ages 2-10, include a small Ferris wheel, train, swings, carousel, rocket ships, scrambler, parachute ride and mini roller coaster. For more fun, check out the bingo games and concessions on site. The carnival at 309 E. Forrest St. will be open every Thursday to Saturday from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Admission is free. Each ride costs 50 cents. Proceeds support vision screenings and eyeglasses and a camp for children with diabetes.
Thursday-Saturday
'The Others'
Calhoun Fine Arts’ original production, “The Others,” will debut this weekend at the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur. Students involved with the project are Paris Battle, Hailey Boyd, Jamar Echols, Mary Graben, Jasmine Hampton, Christina Johnson, Katie Cockrell, Kaiden Edwards, Wade Ellis and Gabby Golden. Shows at the Alabama Center for the Arts, 133 Second Ave. N.E., are Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at noon. Admission is free with donations accepted.
Friday
The Flashbacks Benefit Concert
Motown, rock, disco, pop and Southern rock favorites from the 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s will fill the Princess Theatre during The Flashbacks benefit concert on Friday. Proceeds from the concert will benefit The Arc of Morgan County and Decatur City Schools’ special education teachers with medically fragile students. Tickets cost $30 and are available by calling 256-350-1745 or at princesstheatre.org. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.
Friday
Fridays After Five
Trick Zipper, fronted by Decatur’s Billy Allen, will perform during Athens’ final Fridays After Five of the season this week. Along with music, the event in downtown Athens, scheduled for 5-9 p.m., will feature food trucks. Admission is free. Organizers encouraged attendees to bring blankets or lawn chairs.
Saturday
Old State Bank Birthday Bash
Celebrate one of Decatur’s iconic structures at the Old State Bank’s 190th Birthday Bash on Saturday. The Wild West-themed event, scheduled for 4-7 p.m. at Bank and Church streets, celebrates the early 1900s when the Old State Bank was the Old Bank Saloon. The event will feature food trucks, children’s activities, the Morgan County sheriff’s posse, music by the Sipsey Falls Band, storytelling, self-guided tours of the Old State Bank and more. Admission is free.
Saturday
Book Celebration
Brown Books & More will host a book celebration for Alabama author Vallean Jackson on Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Jackson, of Birmingham, recently released the children’s book, “Adventures with Liyah — Walking Through the Ocean.” Brown Books & More is located at 2119 Westmead Drive S.W.
Sunday
Bored Teachers Comedy Tour
Get an education in comedy when the Bored Teachers: We Can’t Make This Stuff Up! Comedy Tour comes to Decatur’s Princess Theatre on Sunday. The show will feature award-winning comedians who also are current or former educators. Combined, the comedians’ skits have amassed hundreds of millions of views of the internet. Sunday’s show will begin at 3 p.m. For tickets — only a handful remain — or to be put on the waiting list, call 256-350-1745 or visit princesstheatre.org.
— Catherine Godbey
