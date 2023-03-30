With clay, wood, paint, vintage paper, fabric and old photographs, a mother and daughter created pieces examining nature, family and legacy.
The exhibit, “Creativity as Legacy: Works by Mother and Daughter,” currently on display at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center, features works by Rebecca Sower, of Decatur, and Erin Clemmons, of Birmingham.
“This is the first time we have ever done a show together. It has been a very special experience,” Sower, Clemmons’ mother, said.
Inside the Carnegie, mixed media pieces created by Sower and ceramic sculptures formed by Clemmons fill the gallery. While using two different mediums, the works by Sower and Clemmons tell similar stories.
“When we started work on the exhibit, we decided to each do our own thing. Two to three months in, we realized we both had the same thing in mind and were headed in the same direction. We were both focusing on bringing that family legacy of creators together,” Sower said.
In a piece memorializing her grandmother, Artie Mae Brown, Sower included a photograph of Brown, spools of thread, a Clark Thread box, buttons and a broach.
“The visual image that appears most frequently when I recall Granny is that of her hands. Her hands were not beautiful, but the beauty she brought to life from those gnarled hands continues to provide inspiration to my art practice,” Sower wrote in a description of the piece. “Her creativity flows freely through me to this day. And that stream branches and flows through my two daughters.”
Sower credited her grandmother, who worked as a seamstress, for introducing her to art.
“When I was young, my mom dropped me and my sisters off at her mother’s house where she had a sewing studio. I remember sitting on the floor under her treadle machine while her feet pumped the pedal. These little scraps of fabric would fall around me and I would create with them,” Sower said. “She would help me make tiny quilts and creations with those scraps.”
Like her mother, Clemmons created a piece in memory of Brown. Entitled “Artie Mae,” the sculpture features the image of a woman with a quilt design and splashes of blue on her body. In the sculpture’s description, Clemons wrote, “For Granny, the great-grandmother I never knew, but somehow know anyway.”
Quilting plays a prominent role in the exhibit for both Sower and Clemmons.
Among Sower’s works are patchwork and interwoven designs using vintage and hand-painted paper.
“I love all the different materials and layering them up. I’m inspired by the layering of quilts and textiles and fabrics. I always wanted to design my own fabric for my art. So, I created my own fabric in the form of paper,” Sower said.
Clemmons’ “The Maker and Her Quilt” features square ceramic tiles pieced together that include images of a woman’s face and Alabama quilt patterns from the 1800s and early 1900s.
“Sewing and quilting has always been a part of my heritage. Like many of us, I grew up with a mother who made clothes on her sewing machine. Around the house you could find grandmother’s and great-grandmother’s quilts lying about. It is probably the origin of my love of textiles and patterns,” Clemmons wrote about the piece.
Another of Sower’s pieces that celebrates ancestors is the “Not Forgotten” series. The mixed-media series features old black-and-white photographs of people Sower found at flea markets and antique shops combined with fabrics, buttons, keys and other found objects.
“I have not been blessed to have a lot of family heirloom photos passed down to me. When I see these bins of photos for sale, I think, ‘At what moment did someone decide to throw those away?’ It’s a little heartbreaking, but it also gives me the opportunity to gather them up and give that person a place of honor in my art,” Sower said.
From the exhibit, Sower hopes people have a greater understanding of how important one’s hands are.
“Your hands are your most important art tool. Even if you aren’t an artist, your hands are so important. They are how you love others, how you cook a dinner and how you write a song,” Sower said.
The exhibit will remain on display through April 22. Hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
One-on-One with Rebecca Sower
How did the exhibit come about? My husband and I moved to Decatur from Nashville a year-and-a-half ago. I’ve been a working artist for over 20 years, so the first people I wanted to connect with were the art people. Mary (Reed) with the Carnegie contacted me about doing a show and said it didn’t have to be a solo show if there was another artist I wanted to show with. Of course, the first person my brain went to was my daughter, who is a phenomenal ceramics artist.
Why did you move to Decatur? Due to COVID, my husband was able to work from home and we were able to live anywhere. Our grandchildren are in Birmingham and Chattanooga and Decatur is right in the middle. We also love nature and the outdoors and the refuge was a major draw for bringing us here.
How do you know when a piece is complete? Most artists will say you never do. You just stop. What I generally do to know if a piece is done, I’ll set it aside for a couple days or so and stare at it and live with it and realize, OK, you’re ready.
Where do you find your inspiration? I am inspired by quilting and the layering of fabrics and nature. You will always see, if not a complete representation of a bird image, some sort of reference to them. I’m also very inspired by the materials themselves.
