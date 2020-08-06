Standing on the stage of the Princess Theatre, Heather Anderson peered out over the 677 seats of the historic performing arts center. For nine years, Anderson, founder of the community Curtain & Lights Theatre Company, dreamed of staging a production at the theater in downtown Decatur.
“I saw my first theatrical performance here when I was 3. That’s when I fell in love with theater,” Anderson said. “When you think about the history of this place and all the talented people that performed here, there’s just something so special about this theater. Doing a show here has always been my dream.”
That dream will become a reality tonight as the curtain rises on Curtain & Lights’ production of “Little House on the Prairie: The Musical.” Shows will be tonight and Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.
Based on the books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, the musical follows the Ingalls family’s journey west to South Dakota in the 1880s. The songs and scenes spotlight the family’s successes and struggles, including battling starvation, freezing temperatures, scarlet fever and blindness.
“The musical shows how the family rose above all of their challenges. What the Ingalls went through, being isolated in the winter and facing illness, is what we’re going through right now,” said Anderson, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “It is very therapeutic to get to explore all of the emotions we have in real life on the stage and to see how people before us have gone through worse times and survived.”
Anchoring the musical is 17-year-old Austin High student Alaina Loggins, who portrays Laura Ingalls.
“I really enjoy doing theater. With everything being shut down because of the coronavirus, this was one of the few theater opportunities available. I almost didn’t audition, but I’m so glad I did,” Loggins said. “When I was a kid, I loved the books. I especially loved Laura and her independence. I love how she grows up without losing her inner child.”
Anderson's introduction to “Little House on the Prairie” came from her grandparents.
“When I was 4 or 5, I would go and watch the show every Saturday morning with my grandparents. They would talk about how they grew up milking the cows and feeding the chickens and plowing the fields, just like the Ingalls family. They are the reason I love the show,” Anderson said.
Five years ago, when Anderson saw clips from the musical on the internet, she began searching for the rights to stage the production. Those rights became available last year.
“The moment I got the email saying we could do the show is when I decided this would be our next big musical,” Anderson said. “When you hear ‘Little House on the Prairie: The Musical,’ you think how is that going to work, but it does. It works seamlessly together. The music is beautiful and filled with emotion. The composer said she wanted to encompass the prairie, the sky and the grass in the music and you can feel that.”
The songs, composed by Rachel Portman and written by Donna di Novelli, include “Up Ahead,” “The Prairie Moves,” “Country Girls,” “Go Like the Wind,” “Prairie Strong,” “Teacher Girl,” “Wild Child,” “I’ll Be Your Eyes,” and more.
To choreograph the dances, Anderson worked with Brittany Cortez to research western folk dances and Irish and German jigs popular in the late 19th century.
“We found different steps we liked and choreographed our own dances,” Anderson said. “It was very important for us to use steps they would have actually danced because most of the people in the musical and in the books were actual people. There’s so much history in this work.”
Along with serving as director, co-choreographer and set designer — a set that features rustic wooden walls — Anderson plays Ma Ingalls. That role originated with Melissa Gilbert, best known for portraying Laura Ingalls on the “Little House on the Prairie” TV show, in the 2008 debut of the musical. Nathan Johnson plays opposite Anderson as Pa Ingalls.
“Pa Ingalls is man who loves his family and is a very hard worker. This has been a lot of fun,” Johnson said. “People should come see this for several reasons. It is a very iconic, family-friendly show and a lot of stuff in the play is very relevant to right now.”
Preparing to stage a musical during a pandemic posed challenges for Anderson and the cast. After holding auditions virtually, the company rehearsed via Skype and gathered at parks and churches once they opened to the public.
For costumes and sets, the community theater company relied on volunteers and the actors. The cast started building the set in the middle of June with each wall taking two weeks to complete.
“I should have frequent flyer miles at Lowes because I’ve been there so much,” Anderson said with a laugh. “The cast also provided all of the props. I would tell them the items I needed and they would bring in pieces their parents and grandparents actually used.”
Along with Anderson, Johnson and Loggins, the cast features Skylar Summers, Karsyn Echols, Austin Reeves, Ella Kate Solomon, Jim Anderson, Eli Wright, Samuel Brown, Brittany Cortez, Jeremy Writer, Sherry Perry, Melissa Wright, Ethan Wright, Hannah Brown, Vivianne Wright, Jessica Phillips, Tara Mobbs, Alyssa Dodd and Emily Diffey.
“'Little House on the Prairie’ is so dear to everyone’s heart, it’s been very important that we get it right, while also making it our own without copying the actors that portrayed the characters on the TV show. I think we have accomplished that,” Anderson said.
Tickets to the musical cost $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Seating will be limited because of the social distancing requirements associated with COVID-19. Spectators should wear masks from the time they enter the Princess to when they take their seats. For tickets, visit princesstheatre.org.
